Check your microwave right now for the disgusting reason these lights were flashing.

Check your microwave now for the disgusting reason these lights were flashing.

If your microwave has been flashing at you lately, it’s probably not for the same shocking reason as one Reddit user discovered.

A skin-crawling video of a flashing microwave was shared on Reddit, and it will make you want to clean your kitchen.

A user named SatynMalanaphy posted the video to the popular Reddit thread rWellthatsucks.

“Tried to use the microwave at a friend’s place, and saw the numbers blinking, so took a closer look…” the caption reads.

At first glance, the microwave appears to be very greasy.

However, as the video zooms in on the microwave’s digital timer, dozens of tiny insects can be seen crawling inside the microwave and across the timer.

The light on the timer is flashing on and off as a result of this.

It’s been suggested that the insects are cockroaches.

One of the insects can even be seen running around the greasy device’s outside.

Around 2,500 people have commented on the Reddit post, with some claiming to have experienced the same thing.

“This happened in a s***** college apartment I lived in last year,” one Redditor wrote.

Cockroaches were found in the oven and microwave timers.

“One night, after waking up thirsty, I went to the kitchen to get a glass of water, flipped on the light, and there were cockroaches lining all four walls of the kitchen, on every cabinet, sink, fridge, stove, and everywhere else.”

“I’m guessing about a hundred.”

They were still there every night after three visits from exterminators.

“As soon as I could, I got out.”

“I would just burn it all to the ground tbh,” one Reddit user joked.

China has built an “artificial moon” to train astronauts for future missions.

This week, a massive asteroid flew past Earth and was captured in eerie footage.

Here’s why pilots believe 5G will be “catastrophic” for planes.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.