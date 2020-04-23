Chex Quest HD coming this summer, original game gets a deluxe physical version

Chex Quest HD, a fan-developed remaster of the first-person shooter released by General Mills in 1996, is coming to Steam this summer. The nonviolent FPS will be free to download, but if you want to spend upward of $149.99 on your Chex Quest nostalgia, publisher Limited Run Games has a luxurious physical edition for you.

The Chex Quest Chex Warrior Edition is a deluxe package that includes a physical copy of the original 1996 game (stored on a USB drive designed as a 3.5-inch floppy disk), a second physical copy of the game on another disc, a full-size replica of the game’s Zorcher gun, a T-shirt that puns on early Metallica, and much, much more. It all comes in a cereal box package (but no cereal, I’m afraid).

Here are the full contents of the Chex Quest Chex Warrior Edition:

Chex Quest heads looking for something a bit more modest can purchase a physical copy of the game for $39.99. It’s called the Chex Quest Big Box Edition, and it includes:

The original Chex Quest was developed as a total conversion of id Software’s Doom, and was released in 1996 as a prize inside Chex cereal boxes. The HD remake is being made in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4. Chex Quest tells the story of the Chex Mix Squadron and its rescue mission to the planet Bazoik, which has been overrun by Flemoids who must be dispatched by Zorchers.

Correction: The original version of this story indicated that Limited Run Games’ physical editions would include Chex Quest HD. They will include the original 1996 version of the game. This story has been updated to reflect that.

