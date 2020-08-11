Chicago Woman Looting at a Luxury Boutique Live Streams Herself While Shouting “I Can’t Breathe’

A video that is going viral on social media shows a woman apparently live streaming herself looting a luxury store in Chicago at last night’s right. At one point, she can be heard yelling, “I can’t breathe’ – the famous line that George Floyd uttered before he died under the Police custody and has soon become a slogan for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The woman in the video can be seen walking through the store as she searches for a security tag removal tool.

“Let me see, does that say Valentino, does that say Dolce and Gabbana?” the woman said as she ran through the store before yelling the famous phrase, “I can’t breathe!”

Watch the full video here:

A police shooting incident on Monday (Aug.10) that left a young man injured reportedly caused the rampage of looters and rioters at Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district.

Various videos were posted on social media showing hundreds of individuals looting high-end stores like Louis Vuitton, Coach, Gucci, Best Buy, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and Apple. Gunfire can be heard in some footage.

