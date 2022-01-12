China has created an “artificial moon” with its own magnetic field to help astronauts prepare for future missions.

The fake moon is intended to mimic low-gravity conditions so astronauts can practice conducting lunar research on Earth.

The artificial moon has its own magnetic field, according to the South China Morning Post, which was inspired by a “levitating frog” experiment.

According to reports, the moon simulator is located in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province’s eastern city.

It hasn’t gone live yet, but it should in the coming months.

The technology is the “first of its kind in the world,” according to lead scientist Li Ruilin from the China University of Mining and Technology.

The simulator’s heart is a vacuum chamber with a miniature “moon” inside.

The mini moon is about two feet across.

That is, it isn’t large enough for humans to stand on, but it can be used to conduct and practice smaller-scale experiments in’moon-like’ conditions.

The researchers also claim to have created a man-made moonscape complete with rocks and dusk.

They claim to be able to manipulate the magnetic field in the simulator and cause frogs and chestnuts to levitate.

The moon gravity simulator was inspired by physicist Andre Geim’s Nobel Prize-winning experiment in which he used a magnet to levitate a frog.

China and the United States are currently engaged in an international space race, with many countries interested in conducting future experiments on the real Moon.

By 2030, China hopes to have astronauts landing on the Moon.

It also wants to collaborate with Russia on establishing a Moon research base.

In 2024, NASA intends to return astronauts to the Moon.

