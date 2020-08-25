China’s Most Advanced Warship, Sold! Pakistan Bought the Country’s Largest Guided Missile Frigate Combat Ship

China just sold its most advanced warship to Pakistan. On Sunday, Aug. 23, the Asian country launched an advanced warship for Pakistan, China’s largest it has built for any country.

It is also the first sophisticated naval platform, among the other four, that it is readying for the Pakistan navy strategic ties and deepening military with Islamabad.

The local Chinese media reported that the deal between China and Pakistan is an important milestone for the country’s military export sector. The deal sold the Type 054A/P, the largest guided-missile frigate warship.

It will help the Pakistani Navy’s surface fleet to double its combat power. The Chinese state media stated that the Pakistan navy might have three more similar warships by 2021.

Top officials and naval officers attended the ceremony for the advanced warship, held in the Chinese state-owned Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard. The ship dock is the China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s wholly-owned subsidiary.

The ship launch came two days after Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Indian union territory. The coordination was held during the second round of the China-Pakistan foreign ministers’ dialogue in Hainan, located off the south China coast.

In a recorded message, President Xi Jinping told his counterpart, President Arif Alvi, after the meeting, that Pakistan is a “good partner” and “good brother.”

On the other hand, New Delhi is currently closed because of the conflict with China and Pakistan over disputed boundaries and the abrogation of Article in Kashmir and Jammu. India will carefully observe the partnership between the two hostile neighboring countries.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy’s Type 054A is the best frigate in service. The enormous combat ship is equipped with advanced missiles and radars and has a fully loaded displacement of about 4,000 metric tons. It is considered the backbone of the PLAN’s fleet of surface combatants with 30 vessels in commission.

