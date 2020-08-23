China’s Sky Thunder Stealth Missile Can Carry Six Submunitions and Drop 240 Bombs Across 64,000 sqft to Destroy Targets

China revealed its newest weapon, a 1,100lb precision-guided stealth missile called “Sky Thunder.” The details of the air-to-surface missile were unveiled after a Chinese state media released a footage of the country’s latest weapon.

According to China’s official defence programme, the missile can drop up to 240 bombs across 64,000 square feet, completely destroying its targets. The weapon, which came during the spiking tensions between Washington and Beijing, is described as one of the most essential advanced weaponry that the Chinese military currently have.

China Central Television featured the weapon, known as the Tianlei 500 in Chinese, on a military programme on Friday, Aug. 14. The report of Beijing’s state broadcaster stated that China’s weapon is a precision-guided, multi-functional and modular ammunition.

Its square cross-section does not only increase its explosive load capacity but can also allow the weapon to evade radar detection. Chinese soldiers can deploy the missile at a farther distance from the enemy because its range spans more than 60 kilometres or 37 miles, allowing the country’s military force to attack the enemies without entering their zone.

The senior weapon engineer, who wanted to stay anonymous, claimed that the weapon can carry six kinds of submunitions to destroy ground targets such as tanks, and even airports.

“It can drop different types of submunitions depending on different types of targets to achieve effective destruction,” told the expert.

Song Zhongping, a Hong Kong-based military analyst explained that it can effectively blast various kinds of ground targets all at once. The Chinese state media confirmed that China’s latest missile was introduced the same day that Taiwan closed an arms deal with the U.S., which includes the sale of 66 new American-made fighter jets.

Pentagon said that the deal cost $62 billion. However, the name of the buyer was not specified. The announcement was made on the United States Defense Department’s official website.

