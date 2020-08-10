China’s TikTok Reportedly Offers $3.9 Billion to Relocate US Headquarters to London

As the United States government banned the famous Chinese video-sharing app TikTok, the United Kingdom is now facing a whopping $3.9 billion. That is the reported price of transferring ByteDance’s office from the U.S. to the U.K. It turns out, the Chinese company is not yet done in foreign countries and continues to make arrangements to operate outside China.

TikTok is now the most controversial app in the world. After its issues of unsafe user protection, resulting in U.S. ban, ByteDance– the company that holds TikTok– is now eyeing London as the location of its new headquarters office.

Before the ban, it was reported that TikTok suggests making its U.S.-based office in locations like New York or California. However, since President Donald Trump signed the executive order banning ByteDance, the plan went to garbage. That is the reason why TikTok was said to be giving its attention to London, U.K.

According to the South China Morning Post, TikTok has not yet confirmed nor denied the said London rumor. However, it was confirmed– via an unknown source– that the company has been “evaluating the possibility of establishing TikTok’s headquarters outside of the US to better serve our global users.”

Allegedly, ByteDance was not able to give out the announcement on possible London office until they are accurate that they’ll receive the British government’s support.

“TikTok has been sitting on the plan to relocate to London for weeks, pending a positive response from the government,” a source from SCMP said. “If the government would not speak out in its favor, it would be very difficult for TikTok to make the move.”

So far, the British government has been silent about the issue. However, SCMP noted that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ministers have been having a hard time choosing, since the money on stake exactly amounts to $3.9 billion.

Johnson’s spokesperson confirms that no decision has still yet finalized, saying that “it would be a commercial decision.”

Similar to the U.S., the British government also has quite distaste with the Chinese apps and companies in their country. Months ago, Johnson also approved Chinese company Huawei to be banned, citing security issues.

Once the U.K. approved the TikTok office, the expert speculates that it may harm the relationship between PM Johnson and Pres. Trump.

Tech Times reported that TikTok rumoredly has hundreds of employees that are also members of the nation’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

That was the main argument that the U.S. throws against the company. Will it also be the same as the U.K.?

Written by Jamie Pancho

