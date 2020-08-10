China’s Voice Bots Can Make 3,000 Annoying Calls A Day Even If You Block Them

China’s new AI versions call is invading the telemarketing service. According to SCMP’s latest report, the new AI telemarketing software market is using voice bots to call customers 3,000 times a day even if they are blocked.

The voice bots can even disguise as a human customer service using a feature that allows them to flexibly respond to different kinds of question. The SCMP explained that there is no point arguing with them.

Fan Kaiyi, a Shanghai resident, shared her experience of receiving unsolicited calls for a long time. The 38-year-old digital project is bombarded by sales representatives, who are trying to sell her everything from insurance policies, property, and pharmaceutical products, whether on her mobile phone or at home.

The sales customer service also offered emigration services and fitness classes, while other representatives tried to sell her bank loans, saying that background checks and collaterals are not required. She later received calls which are different from the previous ones. When she answers the phone, instead of a human representative, she will receive a call from a robot which is a very realistic one.

“At first I didn’t even realize I was speaking to an automated service,” said Fan.

“I told the ‘person’ that I did not require an energy-boosting product and the voice went on to recommend another, similar product,” she added.

Fan said that she felt stupid talking to a machine, which wasted her time. She also explained that she was not able to recognize that it was a voice bot since it seemed like a real human voice and does not sound pre-recorded.

SCMP explained that China’s artificial intelligence phone assistants or smart telemarketing robots had entered the world of telemarketing. The robots’ developers claimed that their innovation could make more than 3,000 phone calls a day, identify and support many different Chinese dialects, and increase sales by 140 per cent without any human intervention needed.

“Unlike humans, they will never get tired or temperamental,” said an online sales assistant via SCMP.

“They are low cost and efficient. Best of all, they will never quit on you,” added the sales representative.

However, many people find the incoming bot calls annoying. To stop the unwanted AI voice bots, the public is finding and creating different ways to prevent them entirely. Refusing to answer any call from a telephone number starting with “95,” which is the code used by many telemarketing companies, is one of the most effective ways.

Many analysts recommend that higher penalties should be implemented on those who illegally sell services or products, as well as developing counter-technology. To make more efforts in stopping harassment and fraudulent calls, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology called the country’s three biggest telecommunications companies, including China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom.

