Chris Hemsworth Gets Violent In Trailer For Netflix Thriller Extraction

Unlike Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., Thor star Chris Hemsworth hasn’t officially left the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with Thor: Love and Thunder not set to arrive until February 2022, Hemsworth is keeping himself busy with projects like the upcoming Netflix action thriller Extraction. It’s produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and the first trailer has arrived.

Extraction stars Hemsworth as a veteran mercenary named Tyler Rake, who is sent on a dangerous mission to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a crime lord. Inevitably, the job goes wrong, and Tyler must find a way to escape with the child without getting killed by the many heavily-armed assassins on his trail. The film looks like an attempt to give Hemsworth his own Jason Bourne or John Wick-esque action franchise, and the trailer certainly delivers the violent goods. Check it out below.

Extraction also stars David Harbour (Stranger Things), Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), and Derek Luke (The Purge TV show). It’s directed by Sam Hargrave, who is making his directing debut, but previously worked as a stunt coordinator on Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool 2, and Thor: Ragnarok. It releases on April 24.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled for release on February 28, 2022. It was originally set to arrive on November 21 next year, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has resulted in delays to many upcoming Marvel movies.