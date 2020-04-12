Chris Hemsworth reunites with the Russo brothers in Netflix’s Extraction

There’s a small Marvel reunion happening in Netflix’s new thriller Extraction, which stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a mercenary, and boasts Anthony and Joe Russo brothers as producers, with the latter having written the script.

The new trailer for Extraction reveals there’s more to the film than meets the eye, as Rake, whose latest job is to rescue the kidnapped son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an imprisoned international crime lord, discovers extraction isn’t the end of the job. In fact, it only puts him and his target at the center of more crosshairs than before. Rake and the young boy are forced to learn to trust each other in order to survive.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the stunt coordinator for Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War, and Atomic Blonde, the film also stars Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour in supporting roles.

Extraction hits Netflix on April 24.

