Chrome OS tablet mode gets iPad-style gestures

Chrome OS hasn’t always been the best fit for tablets, despite the uptick in 2-in-1 Chrome OS devices out there that can work in tablet-style configurations. But Google’s latest update to its Chromebook operating system is looking to change that with new tablet mode gestures for Chromebooks — ones that look almost identical to those Apple uses on its iPads with iPadOS.

There’s a new gesture to go back to the home screen by swiping up from the bottom of the display, while a smaller swipe will pull up your dock. Swipe up and hold, and you’ll get an app-switcher-style view of your open windows and apps. Swipe back from the left side of the screen to go back to what you were previously doing. The gestures are also extremely similar to the ones Google introduced in Android 10 for phones and tablets, which, in turn, look a whole lot like those Apple added with the iPhone X back in 2017.

In addition to the new gestures, Google is also tweaking the user interface for tablet mode to make it a bit easier to use, adding a new tab strip to the top of a browser window to make it easier to switch between tabs or open up a new one. That specific tweak will roll out on the upcoming Lenovo Chromebook Duet first, before hitting other Chromebooks with tablet modes later on.