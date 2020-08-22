Chromebooks are sold out (almost) everywhere — here’s where to get one today

Heading back to school soon and looking for a new Chromebook to take with you? You’re not alone. Seemingly everyone is trying to get a great new Chromebook, whether it’s for taking to school or for making working from home that much easier, Chromebooks are in high demand. While many retailers have sold out, there are still some that have them in stock, ready to be delivered as soon as possible. Here’s where Chromebooks are still available.

It’s important to note that we’ve only included products that are fairly priced and aren’t being sold at a markup to profit from the current situation. We’ve stuck to looking for Chromebooks that are as close to their regular price as usual so you don’t have to pay more because of demand.

Can’t find what you’re looking for? We’re updating this list around the clock, so keep checking back for further updates. Chromebooks are fantastic devices and a lot of people are eager for a new one, so a second or two of deciding can make all the difference when tracking down stock. Be sure to hit that buy button fast when the right one for you shows up.

Not sure what to look for when buying a Chromebook? Don’t worry. Read on and we’ll explain what to consider before you invest in a shiny new Chromebook.

The big thing to consider is your budget. It’s possible to buy very inexpensive Chromebooks as well as spend a lot of cash on one. What’s your budget? It’s smart to spend a little more so that you’ve invested in a Chromebook that will last you a long time but if you’re not bothered about longevity, you can keep costs down.

What size Chromebook do you need? Some are more portable than others and this tends to also tie into things like screen size and storage capacity. Generally, the bigger the screen, the bulkier the Chromebook will be, although some ultra-slim options can be a good call here. An ultra-slim device tends to cost more though so remember your budget! If you simply need to use it to write up notes, an 11-inch screen will be fine, but if you plan on looking at it for extended periods, a larger screen may be useful so you can see more of what’s going on.

Consider whether your Chromebook is going to be your main device or if it’s going to supplement some other form of tech. If you simply plan on taking it with you to class or as a temporary solution while working from home, you can typically spend a little less. However, if it’s going to be your main machine for a long time to come, we recommend you spend more so that you get the most out of it over time.