Chrono Trigger Composer Contributing Original Music To Sea Of Stars

Legendary composer Yasunori Mitsuda is contributing original work to Sea of Stars, an upcoming turn-based fantasy RPG from The Messenger developer Sabotage Studio. Mitsuda is best known for his work on titles such as Chrono Trigger, Xenogears, and Shadow Hearts.

“Without knowing exactly why, ‘I want to write music for this game’ was the feeling I had while seeing [Sea of Stars] convey the nostalgic golden age of the ’90s,” Mitsuda said in a press release. “Although there are still many games being released with this classic style, I don’t think players are satisfied with just nostalgia. As seen in their previous game, by adding new systems and ideas to classic formulas, Sabotage Studio breathes fresh, new air into their work.

“Impressed by the respect they show for past games while at the same time giving players new ways to have fun, I found myself wanting to make a game with everyone at Sabotage Studio. Please look forward to an exciting adventure.”

Mitsuda joins Sea of Stars composer Eric W. Brown in developing original music for the game. It’s an exciting collaborating for Sabotage Studios creative director and CEO, Thierry Boulanger, who said, “Mitsuda’s music has carried me for years, I still listen to his work every week while working at the studio. He has been such an inspiration for so many of us, we couldn’t be more honored that some of his music will be added to our game. It’s exactly what Sea of Stars needed to feel truly whole.”

The Kickstarter campaign for Sea of Stars launched on March 19 and ends on April 18. The RPG met its funding goal of CA$133,000 in less than seven hours and is currently over 500% funded, clearing all of its currently announced stretch goals. Early backers who add $63 to their pledge will receive an exclusive physical edition of the game via a partnership with Limited Run Games, which is set to include unique artwork from artist Bryce Kho.

Sea of Stars is a new adventure set within The Messenger universe. The action-platformer was awarded 8/10 in GameSpot’s The Messenger review, with Alexander Pan saying, “The Messenger takes the best parts of the action-platformers it takes influence from and reinterprets them well. With clever writing, well-designed levels, and balanced difficulty curve, the game continuously hooks you with enticing skill-based challenges and satisfying payoffs. Your character might have an immediate imperative to delivering a world-saving scroll, but the journey there is definitely one to savor.”

Sea of Stars is set to release on PC and consoles in 2022.