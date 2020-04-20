Clones of iPhone 11 Pro Max hang out on Leboncoin

Mistrust: a group of scammers is trying to sell fake iPhone 11 Pro Max on Leboncoin in the Lyon region. Smartphones look like Apple’s device, and an untrained eye could get caught up in it. On the back of the device, the block with three photo sensors actually has only one functional module, the other two being dummy. The Camera app suggests that there are three lenses, but it only offers an eye-catching digital zoom.

At the front, if the copy retains the famous notch, there is an imposing border at the top. We find the icons of the classic iOS applications, as well as a strange Extras folder which betrays the true nature of the smartphone: it is an Android…

The police snared the alleged margoulins a few days ago. But nothing says that others are not trying to empty the stocks: an informed buyer is worth two.