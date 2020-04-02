Co-Op Puzzle Platformer Biped Struts onto PS4 Later This Month

One week to go

We’ve not heard a peep about Biped since its unveiling at last year’s ChinaJoy event. That silence comes to an end today, as it’s been revealed the cutesy co-op adventure is heading to PlayStation 4 on 8th April 2020.

This is a two-player platformer about a pair of adorable robots who must work together to get through each stage, collecting coins and solving puzzles along the way. It looks very simplistic, but it seems like a great family-friendly title to play with friends and family. In addition to the co-op mode is a single player campaign, presumably featuring different stages due to the lack of help.

What do you think of Biped? Are you going to team up and play this later in April? Do the robot in the comments below.