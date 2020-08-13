COD Mobile Game Hack: Seriously, You May Win the Match By Changing the Settings; Gunsmith Feature to Arrive on Mobile Version

Do you think luck is not on your side when playing Call of Duty: Mobile? Well, there is a way to achieve a winning streak by changing the game settings. Gameranx revealed some simple tips. According to the publication, one of the most basic technique is changing the “Basic Control Settings” to “Advanced Control Settings.”

Basic Control Settings is very useful for beginners who want to get used to the COD’s mechanics. However, as your level gets higher, you might want to swap it to Advanced Settings. One of the best features of Advanced Control Settings is ADS (Aim-Down-Sights), which allows the player to aim better. But, this feature might also make your movement slower.

Slower movement can be a disadvantage in COD, whether you are a beginner or pro. However, you can still adjust it according to your preference. You can change the “Turn or View Sensitivity” based on the size of your phone. You should turn the sensitivity faster if your device has a larger screen.

If you’re a Sniper player, you can also change the “Sniper Sensitivity” for better scoping. On the other hand, changing the “Custom Control” allows you to shoot faster using shotguns.

This change will enable you to shoot faster and up-close, making your gun a worthwhile weapon. You can also boost your game’s performance by lowering the graphics. This can be applied not only in COD: Mobile but also to other PC games. Reducing the default graphics will give you a clearer image with better performance in every matchup.

According to Gamespot’s latest report, COD Mobile will have the Gunsmith feature this week. Activision’s new blog post confirmed that COD fans would receive new exciting updates, including the new Gunsmith feature.

The COD’s feature, which is already available in the console or PC version, will also be released in the game’s mobile version. Gunsmith feature will allow the players to customize their weapons with four cosmetic attachments and up to nine gameplay attachments.

The report confirmed Gunsmith would have more than 50 attachments, including 20 reticles. The players will need to go through 60 weapon levels. Another new feature is also coming together with Gunsmith. The new map called Shipment 1944 will also arrive in COD‘s mobile version. It was first revealed in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, where it was initially called “Shipment.” The new map will require players to check their corners since it is a close-quarters map constantly.

