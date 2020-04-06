CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Remaster Doesn’t Include Multiplayer–Here’s Why

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is out now on PlayStation 4, but it’s only the campaign that’s received a visual upgrade. There is no multiplayer in the package.

In a blog post, Activision said it decided against releasing Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer as a standalone pack and instead favored the idea of launching additional “classic map experiences” within Modern Warfare over time.

“Rather than release a separate, multiplayer experience as a standalone pack, Activision and Infinity Ward are looking to bring more classic map experiences to new life within the Modern Warfare universe as it continues to grow and build over time,” the publisher said.

With the release of Modern Warfare in 2019, Activision said it started to focus on “bring[ing] players together seamlessly in one unified online multiplayer playground.” The game supports cross-play between PS4, Xbox One, and PC, while all DLC packs are free for everyone. This was all done in an effort to keep the playerbase together.

While Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer might not be getting a remaster, some of the game’s original maps are in Modern Warfare already, including the fan-favorite Rust.

The release of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered follows Modern Warfare Remastered, which was released in 2016 through premium versions of Infinite Warfare. It was later released as a standalone game, featuring both a remastered campaign and multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered launched first on PS4 thanks to a timed-exclusivity deal between Sony and Activision. The game, which was developed by Activision subsidiary Beenox, launches for Xbox One and PC on April 30.