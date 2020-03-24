CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered’s Appearance On Korean Rating Board Suggest Possible Release

Activision Blizzard released a remastered version of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare back in 2017, and the company appears primed to give its sequel the same treatment. The South Korean ratings board has apparently leaked the game, suggesting that the fan-favorite sequel might get an updated re-release.

The Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) site has a listing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, registered on February 26. Given the name, this is just a remaster of the campaign, not the multiplayer. Modern Warfare Remastered did include its own game’s multiplayer with new tweaks and achievements. This doesn’t necessarily mean it will be missing from the final MW2 Remastered product, though, as that listing could simply be separate.

None of this is to be confused with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the relaunch of the Modern Warfare series that released last year. That’s currently getting a ton of ongoing content with ongoing seasons and battle passes. Most recently it added the battle royale Warzone, which is free to all players regardless of whether you own the base game, and gives you the same cosmetic battle pass rewards.

The free-to-play aspect seems to have been a hit, having reached 6 million players in its first 24 hours. If you want to jump into Warzone, check out some of our best tips to get you off on the right boot.