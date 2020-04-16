CoD: Modern Warfare And Warzone Double XP Event: Start Time And Details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the battle royale spin-off game Warzone will offer double XP starting tomorrow and through the weekend, developer Infinity Ward has announced. The event comes after the developer released the game’s latest patch notes.

The studio will turn on double XP beginning April 17 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and it will stay activated until April 20 at the same time. The double XP applies to standard multiplayer, the Spec Ops co-op mode, and Warzone. It’s also worth noting that this is standard progression XP, not weapon XP. Warzone’s Trios mode has been removed from the game after briefly being added back in.

This double XP event comes at the start of Modern Warfare’s Season 3, which introduces a new Battle Pass and more maps. The double XP bonus will help you rise through the Battle Pass tiers faster, while you can check out the new maps in the Season 3 Moshpit playlist. It includes Hovec Sawmill, Aniyah Incursion, and Talsik Backlot, featuring a few different objective-based and standard deathmatch modes.

In other news, Infinity Ward is releasing a new Warzone variant featuring only shotguns and snipers. The mode arrives as Infinity Ward cracks down further on Warzone cheaters, with even more systems coming in the future to thwart offending players.