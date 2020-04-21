CoD: Modern Warfare And Warzone Get New Operator, Plus Weapon Bundles

In addition to the playlist updates coming this week, developer Infinity Ward has also revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone will get a new Operator and two weapon bundles.

Infinity Ward shared a blog post announcing that Ronin is the latest Operator. An ex-Special Forces Operative and master of multiple fighting systems, he can be purchased through the in-game store and is deployable in both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Also purchasable in the in-game store and usable across both Modern Warfare and Warzone are the Fool’s Gold II and Toxic Ooze weapon bundles. They include legendary weapon blueprints, a calling card, emblems and sprays, and more. You can check out two blueprints–“Deep Pockets” and “Sludge”–below.

Alongside these additions, Infinity Ward has brought back the Call of Duty: Ghosts game mode Cranked, shuffled the multiplayer playlist, implemented the new Gunfight Trios Tournaments, and more.

In other Call of Duty news, Modern Warfare’s narrative director has again teased that a sequel the 2019 reboot may be in the works. Nothing has been confirmed by either Infinity Ward or publisher Activision as of yet.