CoD: Modern Warfare And Warzone: New Legendary Weapons Now Available

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is now live with Season 3, bringing with it new play modes for both CoD: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and a handful of new item bundles including both new weapons and cosmetic items. Here’s what’s new.

The Twin Dragons bundle is available for 1300CP, including two golden Legendary weapons: the Kingly Splendor assault rifle and The Alchemist’s Dream handgun. These are bundled with two dragon-themed Epic customization items, one emblem and one sticker.

Also available this week is the 2000CP Cleanup Crew bundle for Otter, a nuclear-themed pack boasting the Irradiated skin for Otter, two Epic blueprints and a handful of extra goodies.

New game modes have been added to both Modern Warfare and its battle royale spinoff Warzone. Drop Zone is a new team objective mode for Modern Warfare where players earn points by staying inside a designated drop zone, while Warzone is adding Scopes and Scatter Guns. A Trios option initially added back in has been removed, but is returning.

You’ll also be able to earn double XP starting on April 17. Get the details on the weekend event here. Check out the rest of the patch notes.

Call Of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale spinoff, and can be downloaded on PS4, Xbox One and PC whether you own Modern Warfare already or not.