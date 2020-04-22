CoD: Modern Warfare And Warzone Playlist Updates, New Game Mode, And More

A slew of additions are coming to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale mode Warzone on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, including multiplayer playlist updates, new game modes, and more.

Developer Infinity Ward shared a lengthy blog post announcing various updates coming to Modern Warfare, and the first is a change to the game’s playlist. Starting this week, players can take part in the new Cabin Fever moshpit that features tons of “medium-sized 6v6 multiplayer action” on maps like Hackney Yard, Hideout, Rust, Shipment, and Shoot House. Cabin Fever will be comprised of both deathmatch and objective-based game mode, Infinity Ward said.

Also in Modern Warfare is the return of the multiplayer game mode Cranked and the introduction of Gunfight Trios Tournaments. In Cranked, a deathmatch-style mode first introduced in 2013’s Call of Duty: Ghosts, players are tasked with getting kills in rapid succession or else their Operator will explode once the timer as expired. Meanwhile, the single-elimination bracket-style Gunfight Trios Tournaments will see teams of three attempting to be sole squad standing out of the 16 competing.

Over in Warzone, players can take part in the battle royale experience in Quads, Trios, or Solos now. Trios returned last week after Infinity Ward and Raven Software pulled the mode following the introduction of the “Quads” squad-type. The other game mode in Warzone, Plunder, is also playable in Trios thanks to this new series of playlist updates.

In other Call of Duty news, Infinity Ward has brought back a fan-favorite mode from Modern Warfare 3 alongside Cranked. Additionally, new Call of Duty legendary weapons are available to purchase from the in-game store.