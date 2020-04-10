CoD: Modern Warfare And Warzone Season 3 Update Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 3 update has arrived, and it brings with it significant changes that are detailed in the official patch notes. The update is live now and available to download on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, adding new content to both Modern Warfare and its Warzone battle royale spin-off.

Warzone features some of the biggest changes in the update, with Quads mode added for the first time. Trios was originally removed in the update, as well, but was added back after only a few days.

Additionally, the Loadout Drop had its price increased to $10,000. The change came after players complained that the Loadout Drop was too powerful This marks the second time that Infinity Ward has increased its cost.

The Loadout Drop is one of Warzone’s distinctive features. It allows players to call in an airdrop that comes with a pre-made loadout of any weapons and items that players have already unlocked. As such, it can be incredibly useful on the battlefield.

Another change for Warzone is that the game will now display the distance between yourself and your teammates, which should help squads stay together. Additionally, the patch fixes a bug that could allow a player to become invincible if they are downed at the moment they are switching seats in the Tac Rover vehicle.

Some Modern Warfare and Warzone weapons also see changes in the update. Akimbo weapons now begin with two extra magazines of ammo instead of one. The VLK Rogue Shotgun, meanwhile, has a tighter spread when firing from the hip, and all shotgun slugs have had their aim-down-sights spread decreased.

You can see the full Season 3 patch notes below, as posted by Infinity Ward. One issue not addressed is a tier-skip progression bug, which is also affecting Warzone.

In addition to these under-the-hood changes, the Season 3 update for Modern Warfare and Warzone introduces new content in form of new multiplayer maps and a Quads mode for Warzone. A new Operator, Alex from the Modern Warfare campaign, is also headed to Modern Warfare. There is a new Season 3 Battle Pass, too, that comes with various cosmetics and even Riley, the dog from Call of Duty: Ghosts.

