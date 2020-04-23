CoD: Modern Warfare Multiplayer And Warzone Exploits Fixed In Latest Patch

Developer Infinity Ward has released a new, relatively small update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its standalone battle royale mode, Warzone, across all platforms.

The patch mainly fixes two large exploits, both of which were having a big impact in Warzone. Some players had found a way to use Game Battles to create custom weapon blueprints, which could then be applied to any weapons and loadouts used in traditional multiplayer and Warzone. Additionally, the patch addresses an exploit in Warzone that allowed for invincibility after revives in specific instances.

The patch also addresses a small audio bug with the Renetti, as well as a comical visual one where the CTSFO 1 Mil-Sim Operator could be seen wearing two watches. No tactical advantage there, but at least he was never late. You can read the brief patch notes in full below.

Infinity Ward is keeping Warzone in particular lively, with reports of Fortnite-style events in the future and a constantly rotating playlist. The developer is also addressing issues of cheating by making cheaters play against each other in their own matches, which is certainly some sweet karma.