CoD Patch Notes For Warzone, Modern Warfare Reveal All The Big Changes

After a last-minute delay, the next big free update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Developer Infinity Ward announced on Twitter that the next update–which includes a new Operator and map for Modern Warfare and big changes for the Warzone battle royale mode–would arrive on Thursday, and it’s now available to download.

In terms of what’s new, the update adds a new Modern Warfare multiplayer Operator, Talon, who has a very good boy to accompany him. There is also a new map, Khandor Hideout, which will get its own 24/7 playlist at launch so people can play it endlessly.

Also new with the update is the NVG Infected mode, which is essentially Infected, but with the lights off. The “Survivors” team have thermal sights, but the Infected team can see in the dark. The Plunder mode for Warzone, meanwhile, adds a new variant in the form of “Blood Money.” This special game mode gives guaranteed cash drops for all kills, while completing bounty contracts and finishing moves pays out extra money as a bonus incentive.

The standard Warzone battle royale mode introduces four new weapons with the update: 725 Shotgun, MK2 Carbine, EBR-14, and the .50 GS. In terms of changes, Infinity Ward has nerfed shotgun damage from close range so a single shot will no longer down an enemy who has full armor. However, players who are using Stopping Power ammo can still down an enemy with a shotgun blast from close range with a single shot.

Warzone also now supports different controller button layouts, which is good news for one reason in particular. You can now choose to use the Bumper Ping and Bumper Ping Flipped layouts to use the “Ping” feature by pressing the controller’s bumper instead of the D-pad. This is wonderful news, as fans remarked that the D-pad configuration was awkward. This change brings Warzone more in line with Apex Legends, which also uses bumpers for pings.

Another notable change for Warzone is that the price of Loadout Drops from the Buy Station has been increased to $8,500, which is up from $6,000. The Loadout Drops have been one of Warzone’s most controversial new features because they allow you to spawn with any loadout you want from the main Modern Warfare mode, thus giving players the opportunity to wield high-power Legendary weapons early in matches.

At $6,000, the Loadout Drops were already the most expensive item you could purchase from the Buy Station. The new price increase should help level things out, though undoubtedly Loadout Drops will remain controversial.

You can see the full March 26 patch notes for Modern Warfare and Warzone below.

WHAT’S NEW:

GENERAL FIXES:

Weapons:

Perks:

Field Upgrades:

PC:

Campaign:

Special Operations:

Ground War

Warzone:

Plunder:

Battle Royale: