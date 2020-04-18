CoD: Warzone Patch Notes – Battle Royale Trios Returns

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s latest update fixes up small issues across both its competitive multiplayer and free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone, as well as introducing a host of new playlist options for everyone stuck at home. Read on for the full patch notes for the new update on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Multiplayer is getting a range of different playlists, with “Stir Crazy” dominating the lot. Available in both core and hardcore modes, Stir Crazy features rolling 10v10 matches of Kill Confirmed, Cranked, Domination, and Team Deathmatch across all maps. It’s joined by Drop Zone in both core and hardcore, which takes the place of Deathmatch Dominion. The dark NVG Realism Mosh Pit playlist has also been removed.

For Warzone, the standard Trios playlist has been getting removed and re-added to the game since the update first rolled out. It was initially yanked when Quads arrived, but will soon return due to fan demand. If you’re looking for something more traditional you can still play Quads, with Duos expected to drop sometime during this season.

Actual fixes are included too, with some new features added to the killcam to better communicate what perks an opponent was using and a small audio bug that forced higher volumes with certain weapons. You can read the patch notes in full below.

Modern Warfare:

Warzone