Code Vein Rounds Out Its DLC Plans with Lord of Thunder

Save the best for last?

Code Vein did surprisingly well for itself last year, selling over a million copies upon its launch, but we haven’t really heard any community chatter about it since. That hasn’t stopped Bandai Namco from capitalising on its DLC plans, however, with the third and final expansion arriving on PlayStation 4 today. Named Lord of Thunder and priced at £7.99, it sounds very similar to the two content drops before it.

“In addition to new weapons, Blood Veils, and blood codes being added, alternate costumes for your partners are now obtainable from newly added areas in the Depths,” the PlayStation Store description reads. Have you been playing Code Vein’s DLC? Did you enjoy it? Share your impressions in the comments below.