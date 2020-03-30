Comet C / 2019 Y4 (Atlas) may become visible to the naked eye in May

Comet C / 2019 Y4 (Atlas) is now moving towards the Sun and, according to experts, it may soon become visible to the naked eye to residents of the Northern Hemisphere.



Steve pauken

Steve Pauken received this snapshot of the Comet C / 2019 Y4 (ATLAS) March 16, 2020

Comet C / 2019 Y4 was discovered by astronomers Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in December 2019. At that time, it was very dim, but only a month later it turned out to be about 4,000 times brighter: the increase in brightness turned out to be much stronger than astronomers assumed, and indicates that soon the comet, now crossing the orbit of Mars, was moving in side of the inner part of the solar system can turn out to be a very bright object in the night sky.

The comet should make the closest approach to Earth on May 23 (it is expected that the object will be from our planet at a distance of about 117 million kilometers), and the closest approach to the Sun is May 31, 2020 (the comet should fly at a distance of less than 40 million km from the star). how writes EarthSky portal, May 1, a comet can become bright enough to be visible to the naked eye, however, it is emphasized that comets are very unstable and can completely collapse when approaching the Sun without becoming bright enough (to become noticeable to the naked eye).

This time-lapse video of the comet was received by the Italian astronomer Alessandro Marchini (Alessandro Marchini)