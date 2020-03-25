Comixology Is Offering A 60-Day Free Trial, Includes 25,000 Free Comics, Manga, And More

While we continue to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, digital media is becoming even more crucial for entertainment, from streaming services to downloadable games to Ebooks. Last week, horror streaming service Shudder upped its free trial to 30 days with promo code SHUTIN. But it’s also a good time to remind you that Amazon’s Comixology Unlimited program has a free trial, which has been lengthened from the normal 30 days to 60 days. Comixology Unlimited grants comic fans access to more than 25,000 comics, manga, and graphic novels.

Comics snagged from Comixology can be read on PC, smartphones (iOS and Android), and tablets. You can download your library to read offline, too. Unlimited subscriptions don’t include every book available on Comixology, but you are getting a substantial amount of reading material–far more than you could read during the free trial period. After the trial ends, Comixology costs $6 per month, which is a pretty great deal considering the amount of content you get. Unlimited members also get 10 to 15% discounts on every Marvel Comics, Image Comics, and IDW Publishing book, including brand-new releases.

Comixology’s Unlimited subscription features comics from Marvel and DC like The Amazing Spider-Man and Captain Marvel as well as Batman and Wonder Woman, respectively. You can also read extremely popular series like Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead and Neil Gaiman’s Sandman. And for those who recently watched Netflix’s Locke and Key adaptation, the first five volumes of Joe Hill’s masterful horror series are on the service as well.

If you’re looking for more fun activities to keep yourself occupied, there are a ton of free games available right now. Also, check out our roundup of the best movies, TV, and games to keep you busy while social distancing.