Command & Conquer Remastered revives the classic RTS series this June

Electronic Arts and Westwood Studios’ classic real-time strategy series, Command & Conquer, returns this summer with the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection. EA will release its collection of remastered RTS games for Windows PC on June 5.

The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection includes two games, 1995’s Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and 1996’s Command & Conquer: Red Alert, as well as three expansion packs: Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and The Aftermath. Developer Petroglyph (Grey Goo, Conan Unconquered) is developing the remasters with EA.

Command & Conquer Remastered was originally announced in 2018. The modern-day update promises resolutions up to 4K, rebuilt multiplayer, an enhanced UI, and a remastered soundtrack by composer Frank Klepacki. Petroglyph even remastered the games’ infamous full-motion video segments.

EA will release Command & Conquer Remastered digitally through Steam and Origin. The publisher is also working with boutique publisher Limited Run Games to release a pair of physical releases. Here are the official details from EA:

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection (Digital) – $19.99 USD – Only available on Origin and Steam and includes the remastered versions of Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, plus all three expansion packs (Covert Operations, Counterstrike, and The Aftermath), and tons of bonus features and improvements.

Special Edition (Physical) – $59.99 USD – Only available on Limited Run Games, this edition comes in a 2-piece big box with embossing treatments and includes a Steam digital download code, Tiberium crystal 16GB USB drive with remastered original soundtrack (119 tracks, over 7 hours of music including the album, “Frank Klepecki and the Tiberian Sons: Celebrating 25 Years of Command & Conquer”); reversible 18” X 24” poster, four factional enamel pins, tech tree prints (one for each faction), and faction sticker sheet.

25th Anniversary Edition (Physical) – $149.99 USD – Only available on Limited Run Games, this edition includes all items in the Special Edition plus a beautiful foil and embossed rigid box, six-disc remastered original soundtrack signed by Frank Klepacki, 100+ page art book, four faction patches, reversible beanie, metal mammoth tank replica, and painted PVC light and sound tesla coil and obelisk replicas.

For a look at Command & Conquer Remastered’s visual and UI improvements, check out the gallery below.