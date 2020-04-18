Common problems with GoToMeeting and how to solve them

GoToMeeting is a great option for hosting meetings remotely, but like any other videoconferencing app, it still has issues that need troubleshooting. For this guide, we found five common problems GoToMeeting users may encounter and the solutions to each of them. From audio issues to connectivity problems, let’s take a look at these difficulties and the best ways to solve them.

With GoToMeeting, there are two kinds of people: Organizers and participants. Organizers are usually the hosts of the meetings on GoToMeeting and are the ones who set up the meeting in the first place. Participants are just the attendees of the meeting — they just get invited to a meeting and show up. If you’re an organizer, you’re probably familiar with the various sound effects that occur while you’re waiting for your attendees to show up (on-hold beeps) or the sounds that occur when your attendee joins or leaves your meeting (entry/exit chimes). As an organizer, if you’re tired of hearing those beeps and chimes, you can actually turn them off.

Here’s how to do it in the desktop app:

The GoToMeeting help webpage actually goes into quite a few scenarios that could explain why you can’t hear the other attendees speaking during the meeting. Two of these scenarios stood out the most to us — the wrong audio output device is selected or the wrong audio mode is selected. On a computer, it’s possible to have more than one audio output option (like external speakers and built-in speakers), and so it’s possible that the wrong audio output has been selected. You can check if the wrong audio output is selected by going into your computer’s audio settings and seeing if the right speakers are selected. If not, select the correct output and save your settings.

The “wrong audio mode” scenario is an issue with the GoToMeeting app. In this scenario, you’re unable to hear anything because your GoToMeeting audio settings for that meeting are set to the wrong audio mode. If you want to use your computer’s setup (microphone and speakers), your audio mode needs to be set to Computer Mode. If you’re using a phone, you need to select Phone Mode. Using the wrong mode can cause you to not hear the meeting. To check and adjust your mode in the desktop app:

You can also check your computer’s audio setup by testing your speakers and microphone via the GoToMeeting desktop app’s audio tests, which are located in the Preferences menu of the app. In the top left corner of your meeting screen, tap the GoToMeeting drop-down menu and select Preferences > Audio. Then, follow the on-screen prompts to test your speakers and microphone.

According to GoToMeeting, there are three main reasons why you’re having trouble connecting to your meeting: No internet connection, a firewall is preventing you from connecting, or GoToMeeting is having an outage.

If the other people at your meeting can’t hear you, here are some of the issues that could be going on: Your microphone might be muted, you’re set to the wrong audio mode, or you’re using the Web app version of GoToMeeting on a browser other than Chrome. If your microphone’s muted, you can unmute yourself in the desktop app:

Just like being set to the wrong audio mode can affect your ability to hear your co-workers during the meeting, it also affects your ability to be heard by them. This is how you adjust your audio mode in the desktop app:

The last scenario is that you’re using the web app version of GoToMeeting, but you’re accessing it via the wrong browser. If you’re trying to use Computer Mode on the web app, you have to do so via Google Chrome. Otherwise, it won’t work, and your co-workers won’t be able to hear you. The only exception is for those who use Linux. Linux users can access Computer Mode through the web app by using Firefox. This one is still an easy fix: Just open the web app via Google Chrome and connect to your meeting that way.

If you’re using the web app version of GoToMeeting on MacOS Catalina, you may have encountered an issue in which you’re unable to access your microphone, share your camera, or use screen sharing while you’re in a meeting. According to GoToMeeting, here’s how to fix that: You need to grant Google Chrome the permissions to access your microphone, camera, and screen sharing (recording).

Here’s how you do it: