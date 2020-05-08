Community disappointed with the next-gen presentation and AC Valhalla

Microsoft took a look at some next-gen games for Xbox Series X last night with the recent Inside Xbox edition. Some of them, such as “DiRT 5” and “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” will also appear on PS5.

As part of the stream’s announcement, Ubisoft had promised a gameplay trailer with scenes from the Xbox Series X version. That was a major reason for many fans to watch the latest Microsoft show. But what they got to see was rather disappointing.

Disappointed fans after next-gen presentation with AC Valhalla

The trailer presented at best consisted of in-game cutscenes. There was no trace of real gameplay scenes. In addition, it was not real scenes from the Xbox Series X version, as the note at the beginning of the trailer made clear. There are scenes from the PC version that should correspond to the quality of the next-gen version for Microsoft’s upcoming console.

Users have expressed their frustration on social media and here in the comment section. Among other things, the wrong announcement as a gameplay trailer was criticized. But even the fact that no real gameplay was shown by the next-gen console was not well received by the audience. Again and again there was a note that the respective titles on the Xbox Series X should correspond to the material shown.

People wouldent be mad if thay titled it what it was. “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in-game cinematic trailer” pic.twitter.com/NzK4tqg9aR – chewy (@cedar_chew) May 8, 2020

Yes, yes that was the real and only major problem that just ruined it all… if they showed even a bit of gameplay for AC Valhalla or one of the newer games, it would’ve been all fine. – Alex Basha (@Alexandro_Basha) May 8, 2020

Some viewers may think that the trailer for “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” was intentionally wrongly announced as a gameplay trailer to serve as the driving force for the entire presentation.

C’mon, Xbox watched that trailer even before they showed it and they clearly knew it wasn’t gameplay, they’re not stupid, they wanted bunch of people to watch their stream and if they put “another cinematic for AC: Valhalla” they knew the people wouldn’t watch that. Promotions – Abigail Rdz ❁ (@ Abbyxz18) May 8, 2020

That’s what the Play3 community says

Mariomeister writes in our comment section: “Gameplay on the ass. Gameplay is when you control the character (or the game) with buttons, C sticks etc. Cutscenes (whether ingame cutscene or pre-rendered cutscene) have nothing to do with gameplay. “

GeaR is amused that the scenes shown are only possible thanks to the great Xbox power. “That must be the so-called 12 terra flops.”

Twisted M_fan agrees: “I also wonder where the game scenes want to show. Gameplay is as mariomeister has already described and nothing else.”

Moonwalker1980 is nevertheless optimistic about the game: “Then I say it too: where is the gameplay? These are in-game video sequences. Still look like extremely cool Nextgen S.cheisse! Apparently there is a big leap forward in face animation but also level design and graphics in general in Ubisoft games. If you compare that with sequences from Odyssey or with Origins at all, we have a pretty big graphic / optics leap ahead. “

Rikibu is annoyed: “And precisely because of such marketing smoke candles, I now hate Ubisoft’s marketing just as much as the permanently superlative-triggered Phil Spencer Gelaber… it no longer kicks… far too long, too many declarations of intent have been promised for years… NOW would be was the time to deliver next to the verbal fog candles … if I want to see render films, I get the Pixars off my shelf … “

