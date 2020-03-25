Computex scholarship will be shortened and moved to the end of September – Computer – News

The Computex scholarship in Taiwan is being adjusted due to the corona pandemic. The hardware fair would start on June 2, but that has shifted to September 28. The scholarship has also been shortened from five days to three days.

The organization behind the fair writes that September was chosen because of a report by McKinsey. That consultancy predicts that by then the epidemic in China and East Asia will be under control and that Europe and the US will also have the worst behind them.

However, Taitra, the organization for the promotion of Taiwanese trade, organizes an online fair from 2 to 6 June, to which it invites parties. It is still unclear exactly how large this online exhibition will be, which parties will participate and what will then be shown. The intention is that ‘smart technology applications with regard to 5g and iot will be shown there.

Taiwan quickly controlled the outbreak of the new coronavirus, but the country fears a second outbreak. That is why the borders are currently closed, writes The Diplomat. Only nationals and exceptions are allowed to enter, and anyone who does so is required to be quarantined for a fortnight. It is not certain how long this measure will be held.