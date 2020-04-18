Confinement: quickly a piano so as not to crack

Manon without hesitation prefers “to die poor than to die of boredom”. So after five days of confinement, she compulsively bought a piano to “let go, relax, channel”.

“The seller said to me: + don’t worry, there are a lot of people in your case. We will deliver to you quickly +”. And that very afternoon, a digital keyboard was waiting for him on the doorstep.

At 27, Manon Tchoulfayan, neuro-psychologist, has gone from overworked weeks to 15 hours of weekly work, confined to her own home. This piano is a new resident, a presence in his Lyonnais apartment. And he has a taste for childhood, for her who took piano lessons from 6 to 17 years old.

Emmanuel Mézenge, workshop manager at EML Pianos, was impressed by the young woman. “Customers’ expectations are different at the moment. We feel them both more relaxed, happy to talk about their daily lives, and at the same time feverish at the idea of ​​being delivered very quickly,” he says.

Located in Old Lyon, EML Pianos closed the store but left the workshop open and managed to maintain 50% of its turnover via its website.

Since the start of containment, the company has sold around Ile-de-France around forty digital pianos and fifteen acoustics, especially upright pianos. With average costs of 1,000 euros for digital and between 4 and 5,000 euros for acoustics.

“They can’t try it; they trust us,” says Emmanuel Mézenge.

Acoustic pianos are delivered tuned to your home in a disinfected vehicle with mask and gloves. For adjustments and harmonizations, it will be necessary to iron later.

“Maintain an ideal”

In another district of Lyon, Ulysse Manaud plays the tuba on the threshold of his building door. He tries the Te Deum by Marc-Antoine Charpentier, as part of the #eurobalcon operation, launched every Friday at 7:00 p.m. by the National Conservatory of Lyon (CNSMD), where he studies, and that of Paris.

He plays when his roommate is not asleep. “There is something very carnal with this instrument” and “practicing allows you to breathe, to relax and above all to continue to maintain an ideal, a desire and to share with a small circle here”.

In Ferney-Voltaire on the Swiss border, Christophe, 20, plays the clarinet at the window every day. He also studies music. But he enjoys the freedom to be able to play what he wants right now.

“I have more time than usual because I no longer have a concert or rehearsal deadline”. So he set aside chamber music for jazz.

He is sometimes applauded from the street. “There is even a person who has returned twice,” he smiles.

“It is culture that allows us to cross this moment. Whether it is popular – we see it with the consumption of television, series – or more erudite and artistic”, analyzes Mathieu Ferey, director of the CNSMD of Lyon, pianist and music historian.

Mathieu Ferey is confined alone in the magnificent higher national conservatory of Lyon, on the banks of the Saône. A former 17th century convent, with a patio at the front and a garden at the back. Closing his eyes, he imagines the students who usually play in the aisles in the spring.

From now on, only a few notes escape from his official apartment at nightfall. “There is not an evening that does not start with a little piano. I play what comes to hand, things that I had not yet had time to read, as we say at home”, reports Mr. Ferey, who is not used to having his evenings because of his duties.

For him and music lovers, the idea of ​​a deconfinement is sketched. Both as a relief and a dizziness, in front of the time which will accelerate again.

