Confirmed! Someone Did Buy an iPhone with Pre-Installed Fortnite on eBay Worth Almost $5,000

It is now confirmed! Someone actually bought one of the listings on eBay of an ‘iPhone with pre-installed Fortnite.’ And its worth a whopping $4,750.

If you’re a fan of playing Epic Games Fortnite, you might be one of the sad people seeing the game being removed on Apple’s App Store. Therefore, no longer being downloaded on iPhone devices.

Interestingly, some eBay resellers– exactly 346– are now making a business out of this Apple-Epic Games dispute. By selling iPhone models with pre-installed Fortnite.

Tech Times first reported earlier Thursday, Aug. 20, that resellers on eBay were taking their business focus on the hype of the Fortnite ban on Apple devices.

Someone even listed their iPhone 11 Pro Max for as high as $20,000. Just because it has a pre-installed Fortnite.

As we checked on the page, no one actually bite this bait. However, it was confirmed that other people are willing to pay almost thrice of the original price of an iPhone, in order to play the battle royale game.

As Tech Times checked on the ‘sold listings’ tab on eBay, there were atleast four resellers that sold an iPhone for ridiculous prices.

A reseller from New Jersey sold his used iPhone 11 Pro with Fortnite pre-installed on Aug. 17, for a price of whopping $4,750.

To our surprise, another customer bought used iPhone 7 Plus with pre-installed Fortnite at a price of $4,000.

Both of these prices were insanely listed on eBay: a brand new iPhone 11 Pro only costs $999. For the older version of iPhone 7 Plus, you could also buy it for almost $400.

Yup, its insane!

Remember the 2013 mobile game Flappy Bird? This game has been one of the most played and addicting mobile games in the history.

In 2014, it was removed from App Store and Google Play Store after its developer confessed that the game was too much addicting that needs to be removed immediately.

Just like the Fortnite fiasco, eBay resellers also sold smartphones with pre-installed Flappy Bird. The Guardian said that the prices even went too high as much as $90,000.

Sorry to burst the little bubbles of those eBay resellers, but Fortnite fans could actually re-install the game on iOS devices with a simple trick.

If you may have removed or accidentally deleted Fortnite that was installed in your iPhone before the ban, you can still retrieved its access, according to The Verge.

Go to ‘My Purchases’ on App Store. Search for the game Fortnite. The app will soon be shown on the screen wherein you can easily download it again via iPhone.

This remedy is only good for those people that really need the game. However, the game will never be updated again if Apple-Epic Games still continues.

But at least you don’t need to pay $5,000 for an iPhone!

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Jamie Pancho