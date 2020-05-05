confusion about the antiviral remedy

DECRYPTION – Despite initial contradictory results, the drug has just been authorized in the United States.

Developed by the pharmaceutical laboratory Gilead to fight against the Ebola virus, remdesivir has been tested on 1,063 American patients.

Also named in the “Hope” category against Covid-19, remsivir is about to steal the show from Plaquenil (trade name for hydroxychloroquine). This antiviral drug, initially developed by the pharmaceutical laboratory Gilead to fight against the Ebola virus (without much success), has been the subject of special attention since the resounding announcement of Anthony Fauci, director of the Institute American Infectious Disease (NIAID).

Last Wednesday, the White House’s coveted scientific adviser, usually very measured, said that a clinical trial conducted by his institute was bringing“Pretty good news”. But the same day, a Chinese study published in the scientific journal The Lancet came to the opposite conclusion: “Remdesivir is not associated with a statistically significant clinical benefit”.

Announcement effect or real scientific breakthrough? Difficult to say for the moment, because the famous study brandished by