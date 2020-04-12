Containment, a notoriety accelerator for sportechs

Posted on Apr 10, 2020 at 7:00 a.m.

It’s been ten years since FizzUp offers online sports coaching, and the company has never experienced such a peak in demand. “The first week, we were on a multiple of 20, now it’s stabilizing, we have between 5 and 10 times more requests than usual”, says its founder, Julien Lavault. Present in 40 countries and available in 8 languages, FizzUp now counts “More than 5 million subscribers”. The start-up was one of the first to smell the need for personalized coaching online, and today sees its value proposition confirmed.

But its founder says he does not want to “take advantage” of the situation. “Usually 20% of our content is already free, to be accessible to those who have few means, he says. With confinement, we have chosen to offer a free month, with the idea of ​​supporting the population rather than making a profit. “ The start-up has developed a sports program that can be carried out in two square meters, as well as a program to follow with the children.