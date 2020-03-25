Containment measures continue

While its essence targets community outings, Pokémon Go is forced to review its functioning to adapt to the current coronavirus pandemic. New measures have been taken by the developers.

[Mis à jour le 25 mars 2020 à 10h26] About a week ago, the developer of Pokémon Go, Niantic announced several provisions aimed at limiting the movement of its players. Several events were canceled for the entire month of March, which should continue in April. In order not to lose their entire community, certain functional modifications had been made to objects, so that everyone could continue to complete their Pokédex without moving from their home. This week, Niantic promises to go further by proposing simplifications on the operation.

Thus, the conditions of access to the Combat League, experience, star dust or the level of friendship are reviewed. A battery of exceptional measures has already been deployed. For example, until April 13 at least, the player does not need to travel to be eligible for the Combat League, contrary to what is normally required. Each player will now receive three times as much experience for the first Pokemon caught each day. We also learn that the RAID event dedicated to Lugia, scheduled for this week, is canceled.

This is not all, since the limit on gifts has been considerably increased: everyone can now open up to 30 gifts per day, and carry 20 in their inventory. Finally, a new pack of Pokéballs is available in stores, for 1 PokéPièce. It is not yet known how the coronavirus situation will impact the next events. If they can not be held in real conditions, it is hard to imagine Niantic not offering to capture rare Pokémon to its players for several months.

Niantic cancels events due to coronavirus

With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading worldwide, many businesses and industries are mobilizing to respond to the threat. Pokémon Go is a game that requires going outside and, often, gathering at specific points. We can cite field studies or raids; the title is intended to be community. The risk of transmission of the new coronavirus is therefore real, and Niantic is well aware of this.

While many events have been planned for this month of March, the developers are changing their policy in order to protect the health of their players. We learn in a statement given to our colleagues at Polygon that the game will now “give priority to updates to features and Pokémon GO experiences that can be enjoyed individually”. The objective is clear: limit interactions and temporarily revert to this community policy.

This reversal is accompanied by concrete measures, which are already in force. Incense, these objects which are used to attract Pokémon towards you, profit from a promotion of 99%. Their effective time is also extended to one hour. Incubators require half the steps to hatch Pokémon eggs. Finally, PokéStops give gifts and rewards more frequently.

Planned events are also impacted. Abra Day, originally scheduled for Sunday March 15, has been postponed. The Combat League is therefore very timely since it is possible to play for a long time without having to be in contact with the trainers you are fighting. The other events, such as the coming of Genesect are slightly modified in order to be able to be successful individually.

Genesect coming soon

“Something mythical (fabulous) is coming up, trainers”, we read in a tweet sent on Wednesday March 11. We also discover the imprint of the Pokémon in question. Everything indicated that the new major Pokémon that will soon land on Pokémon Go would be Genesect. The latter is a 5th generation “fabulous” Pokemon with triangular feet. The following day, an official announcement came to confirm the suspicions.

On Thursday March 12, Niantic officially announced the arrival of Genesect. The Pokémon will therefore be available from March 20, after a special study “An investigation module”. Each trainer will have a little more than 3 days to try their luck, a will displayed by Niantic. As you would expect, it will cost a few euros to access it more easily. A price of $ 7.99 is announced across the Atlantic. For players who do not wish to inject money into the title, it will be possible to get it next April, in the RAIDS EX.

Combat league is available

The launch date of season 1 of the Combat League Go is officially set for Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. CET (GMT + 1)! For beta version testers, a Pokémon Go premium combat pass is automatically assigned at the end of the season in their rewards.

The Combat Go League is a system of confrontations between players, online and in real time which is integrated into an interactive classification. The objective is to make the fights between trainers more interesting, breathless and above all to give them more interest. Unique and temporary rewards (at this time, Darkrai is available from March 6 to 8) are to be obtained according to your ranking. For the launch of this new season, Pikachu Catcheur is available for players of rank 10.

Using the principle of Pokémon Go, this feature is only accessible if you travel a certain number of kilometers. You have to cover 3 km to measure yourself against 5 trainers. The operation is now renewable up to 7 times a day, it is possible to fight 35 opponents per day. With each game won, you pocket points that define your rank.

The first season is divided into three distinct leagues: Super, Hyper and Master. As the trainer accumulates victories, his rank will allow him to unlock various rewards. Here is the schedule:

The Super League (limit of 1500 CP) will run from Friday March 13, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. until Friday, March 27, 2020 at 9:00 p.m.

The Hyper League (limit of 2500 CP) will run from Friday March 27, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. until Friday, April 10, 2020 April at 9:00 p.m.

The Master League (unlimited CP) will run from Friday April 10, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. until Friday, April 24, 2020 at 9:00 p.m.

The three leagues will however be available from Friday 24 April 2020 at 9 p.m. until Friday 1 May at 9 p.m. Season 2 will start on May 2 at 9:00 p.m.

Niantic announces that the Pokémon offered as a reward during the future season 1 will be different from those of the preseason. Métalosse will be the first award.

Our Pokémon Go Guide

To play Pokémon Go, first download the game. Just search for it on the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android. Once Pokémon Go is installed, the first step is to create your character and choose your nickname. From then on, you will be immersed in the game and will be able to capture your very first Pokémon. Click on the one of your choice (Salamèche, Bulbizarre or Carapuce. See also how to choose Pikachu at the start of Pokémon Go.) Then launch the Pokéball in its direction. Then, all you have to do is explore your city in search of new creatures, objects and battles to fight. Your phone will vibrate when you are close to a wild Pokémon.

The map that allows you to locate Pokémon. In blue, the Pokéstop. © Nintendo

To venture into the world of Pokémon without knowing the vocabulary can be a hazardous operation. At a minimum, we advise you to integrate three concepts. Those familiar with the early games or the cartoon will surely remember the Pokeball, the red and white spheres used to capture Pokémon. There are several kinds, from the simplest to the most powerful, the MasterBall, which allows you to catch rare creatures. They can be collected in Pokéstop or purchased in the store.

The Pokéstop, precisely, are real places in the real world transformed into point of interest in Pokémon Go. They are marked on the map by a blue symbol and allow you to pick up different useful objects like Pokéball, but also eggs or potions. It is also a privileged place to capture Pokémon, especially if a lure has been placed there (pink petals then spin around the symbol). Once the Pokéstop is activated, its design turns pink on the map. It returns to blue when you can pick up items there again.

The arenas are also real places located on the map. They are accessible from level 5, the goal being to take control. To do this, you must place a Pokémon there to defend it if the arena is empty (no color) or fight those already present if it is under the thumb of an opposing team. These fights allow you to gain experience points and Pokepieces.

The Pokepieces are the virtual currency of Pokémon Go (which you can also acquire with real money). They allow you to buy different objects in the shop to progress faster in the game like Pokéballs, incense, lures, egg incubators or extensions to store more Pokémon or more objects. If some of your Pokémon have been left in the arenas, it is possible to pick up Poképièces every 21 hours by clicking on the shield in the shop.

The Pokémon appears in the player’s environment. © Nintendo

To capture a Pokémon, you must first find it by moving around the real world and knowing how to use the radar effectively. To increase your chances, you can try to attract them by burning incense or by placing a lure (see below). Once you get closer to the creature, just click on it. The Pokémon then appears on the screen and you will then be asked to launch your Pokéball by controlling its movement and its force with your finger. The arduous task is to land it in the circle surrounding the Pokémon (red if the difficulty is great, yellow if intermediate and green if weak). You can try to coax wild Pokémon with a Framby Berry, an object to collect in Pokéstop from level 8. This reduces the difficulty of the capture. Spinning the Pokéball or successfully landing it in the center of the circle also guarantees more experience points. Turning off augmented reality can help make more precise shots.

To access the radar at Pokémon, simply tap on the bar located at the bottom right of the screen. The list of Pokémon that are nearby is displayed: in color those you already have, in gray silhouette those you have never captured. The Pokémon displayed at the top left is the closest, the one at the bottom right the farthest. When you click on the silhouette of one of these Pokémon, the map shows you the Pokéstop near which it is located. If you head into its area, the Pokémon will appear, unless it is gone before you reach your destination.

Going hunting for Pokémon is not easy… To attract several creatures without having to move, incense – to buy in the shop or to collect in Pokéstop from level 5 – can be a useful object. After you burn it, you will have to wait about five minutes for the first creature to appear. News should come to you every five minutes for half an hour.

The second object to buy in the store is the lure, which is used to attract Pokémon. Unlike incense, it is hung on a Pokéstop and benefits all players. Thanks to this item, a creature should appear every five minutes for half an hour. One tip is to find two nearby Pokéstop and place a lure on each of them. All you have to do is position yourself halfway to capture as many Pokémon as possible. On the map, it is easy to spot the Pokéstop on which a lure has been placed: pink petals spin around the symbol.

Hunting is not the only way to get Pokémon. It is also possible to collect eggs from Pokéstop. But it will take patience before you see it hatch and find out what type of Pokémon you get. It must indeed be placed in an incubator and walk with the application open (or closed if you have activated the exploration tracking feature) for 2, 5 or 10 kilometers. A distance which varies according to the eggs (see the list of Pokémon). Depending on the egg you hatch, you will get a different Pokémon.

Lucky eggs, which are available for purchase in the store, have little to do with it. They simply allow you to double your experience points for half an hour.

After capturing Pokémon, the object of the game is to make them evolve in order to gain power. To do this, you actually have to catch several Pokémon of the same species. Each of them will bring you candies which will ultimately allow you to launch an evolution. The number of candies required differs depending on the Pokémon and is even more important if the creature is powerful or rare. The candies are also used to recharge a Pokémon, i.e. to increase its combat power (CP) and its health points (PV). Treats can therefore be obtained by capturing Pokémon, but also by transferring them to Professor Willow (at the bottom of the description sheet). See how to choose the evolution of your Eevee in Pokémon Go.

The Roucool Pokémon evolves into Roucoups then Roucarnage. © Frederic Sierakowski / SIPA

Once a Pokémon has been captured, the game offers you the possibility of making it fight, evolve it, but also transfer it to Professor Willow. But what good can this option do? When you transfer a Pokémon, it disappears from your inventory but, in exchange, the professor offers you a candy. The first interest of this operation is therefore to recover a maximum of these treats in order to evolve its remaining Pokémon. The other advantage can be, simply, to sort when your Pokémon storage capacity is reached.

To transfer a Pokémon, you have to go to its file then click on the icon at the bottom right (three horizontal bars in a circle). You can then choose to bookmark or transfer it.

It is possible to choose a Pokémon buddy or “Pokémon buddy” in English. Walking by his side brings additional candy of his kind. To choose his creature, you have to go to your profile page, hit the three-bar button then select “buddy”. On this screen, you can modify your Pokémon buddy as well as check your progress. If the operation is successful, the little monster appears by your side on your profile page but also in the lower left when you return to the map. An icon is also present just above his head when you look at your Pokémon inventory (like when one of them is placed in defense of an arena).

With this option, you have the possibility of obtaining a candy each time the indicated distance is reached. The objective is different depending on the Pokémon: you have to walk one, three or five kilometers to get a treat (see the different distances in the list of Pokémon). What help you to evolve your little beasts or to recharge them for a fight. To know that it is possible to change buddy at any time but you then lose the possible kilometers in progress already acquired with your current Pokémon buddy.

On the left, the Pokémon Buddy menu. Right, the player profile after choosing Pikachu as the buddy. © Niantic / Linternaute.com

Once the player has reached level 5, they are asked to join a team or faction in order to access the Pokémon Go arenas. There are three: the Instinct faction (yellow), the Wisdom faction (blue) and the Bravery faction (red). The choice of a team is not to be taken lightly, each of them highlights a particular character. The Instinct team, led by Spark, bets as its name suggests on intuition and studies Pokémon eggs. The Wisdom faction has White as its leader and is more focused on reflection. Trainers are particularly interested in the science of Pokémon evolution. Finally, the Bravery team, led by Candela, is much more rebellious and relies on the training and strength of the Pokémon to win.

An arena in the colors of the red team. © Screenshot

Once past level 5, you will be able to have your Pokémon fight in arenas. One of the ultimate goals of the game which will also allow you to gain experience and possibly win Pokepieces. Depending on whether the arena belongs to your team or not, the situation is different:

Gray arena: it has not yet been taken by any team. You can assign one of your Pokémon to its defense.

Arena in your team’s colors: you can have one of your Pokémon fight against one of the creatures already installed in the arena. This will earn you experience points and enhance the prestige of the arena. The other teams will therefore have a harder time knocking it down.

Arena in another team’s colors: You must select six Pokémon to engage in combat. To conquer the arena, you must drop its prestige to zero. Recovering an arena can take time, multiple fights, and requires teamwork with other players in your faction. Once the enemy arena is conquered, you can assign a Pokemon to its defense.

Assigning a Pokémon to an arena makes it possible to strengthen it but also to collect Pokepieces (to be picked up every 21 hours by clicking on the shield at the top right in the shop).

The fight itself will go very quickly and you will have to be reactive. In reality, it is a question of tapping the screen of your smartphone in a frantic way. Three actions are possible:

Tap the enemy Pokémon once: sends a single attack, the first one found in the card of your Pokémon.

Keep pressing the enemy Pokémon (once the blue bar is filled): send the special attack, the one listed in second position on the card of your Pokémon.

Slide left or right: dodge attacks sent by the enemy Pokémon.

The fight of trainers in itself is not very complicated. It is the same dynamic combat system in real time as that of the arenas. So, after finding an opponent and choosing between the three available leagues (separated according to a Pokémon PC limit), it’s up to you to tap your screen as quickly as possible to complete your charged attack (one second is unlockable with dust of ‘star and candy). You have two shield charges to ward off an attack which you will need to use wisely to gain the advantage. Your Pokémon team is limited to a maximum of 3 monsters whose level is limited to the chosen league. At the end of the fight, the two trainers receive star dust and a chance to obtain a Sinnoh stone if you are the winner. Finally, you can train once a day with your team leader to earn rewards.

How to prove that you are the best trainer? Some will choose to capture all of the Pokémon that exist in the game, others will level up as quickly as possible. If you choose this second route, you will need to obtain experience points (PX). These points can be accumulated throughout the Pokémon Go game by completing certain actions that pay more or less:

+10 PX for an effect with Pokéball

+10 PX for a nice throw of Pokéball

+50 XP for a great Pokéball throw

+50 XP for the visit of a Pokéstop

+100 PX for an excellent throw of Pokéball

+100 XP to capture a Pokémon

+150 XP for a fight against another Pokémon

+250 XP for a fight against two other Pokémon

+350 XP for a fight against three other Pokémon

+450 XP for a fight against four other Pokémon

+500 XP for all new Pokémon species added to the Pokédex

+500 XP for the evolution of a Pokémon

+600 XP to capture a brand new Pokémon

+1000 XP for the evolution of a new Pokémon

To know that there are tricks to progress faster! See how to get experience bonuses in Pokémon Go.

As the game progresses, the trainer, thanks to his experience points, rises from level to level. And each passage is rather interesting: objects are offered as rewards, Pokéball at the beginning to which are then added reminders, Framby berries or potions. Certain levels also constitute landings which allow access to new objects. For example, you will have to wait for level 5 before you can use potions to heal your Pokémon.

Level Experience required (XP) Unlocked items Awards 2 1000 15 Pokéball 3 2000 15 Pokéball 4 3000 15 Pokéball 5 4000 Potions

Reminders 20 Pokéball

10 Potions

10 Reminders

1 Incense 6 5000 15 Pokéball

10 Potions

10 Reminders

1 Incubator 7 6000 15 Pokéball

10 Potions

10 Reminders

1 Incense 8 7000 Framby berries 15 Pokéballs

10 Potions

5 Reminders

10 Framby berries

1 Lure 9 8000 15 Pokéball

10 Potions

5 Reminders

3 Framby berries

1 Lucky egg 10 9000 Super Potions 15 Pokéball

10 Super Potions

10 Reminders

10 Framby berries

1 Incense

1 Incubator

1 Lure

1 Lucky egg 11 10,000 15 Pokéball

10 Super Potions

3 Reminders

3 Framby berries 12 10,000 Super Balls 20 Super Ball

10 Super Potions

3 Reminders

3 Framby berries 13 10,000 15 Super Ball

10 Super Potions

3 Reminders

3 Framby berries 14 10,000 15 Super Ball

10 Super Potions

3 Reminders

3 Framby berries 15 15,000 Hyper Potions 15 Super Ball

20 Hyper Potions

10 Reminders

10 Framby berries

1 Incense

1 Incubator

1 Lure

1 Lucky egg 16 20,000 10 Super Ball

10 Hyper Potions

5 Reminders

5 Framby berries 17 20,000 10 Super Ball

10 Hyper Potions

5 Reminders

5 Framby berries 18 20,000 10 Super Ball

10 Hyper Potions

5 Reminders

5 Framby berries 19 25,000 10 Super Ball

10 Hyper Potions

5 Reminders

5 Framby berries 20 25,000 Hyper balls 20 Hyper Ball

20 Hyper Potions

20 Reminders

20 Framby berries

2 Incense

2 Incubators

2 Lures

2 Lucky eggs 21 50,000 10 Hyper Balls

10 Hyper Potions

10 Reminders

10 Framby berries 22 75,000 10 Hyper Ball

10 Hyper Potions

10 Reminders

10 Framby berries 23 100,000 10 Hyper Ball

10 Hyper Potions

10 Reminders

10 Framby berries 24 125,000 10 Hyper Ball

10 Hyper Potions

10 Reminders

10 Framby berries 25 150,000 Max Potions 25 Hyper Ball

20 Max Potions

15 Reminders

15 Frambys berries

1 Incense

1 Incubator

1 Lure

1 Lucky egg 26 190,000 10 Hyper Ball

15 Max Potions

10 Reminders

15 Framby berries 27 200,000 10 Hyper Ball

15 Max Potions

10 Reminders

15 Framby berries 28 250,000 10 Hyper Ball

15 Max Potions

10 Reminders

15 Framby berries 29 300,000 10 Hyper Ball

15 Max Potions

10 Reminders

15 Framby berries 30 350,000 Max reminders 30 Hyper Ball

20 Max Potions

20 Max Recalls

20 Framby berries

3 Incense

3 Incubators

3 Lures

3 Lucky Eggs

Number Last name Eggs: number of kilometers Buddy: number of km / candy # 001 Bulbasaur 2 kilometers 3 kilometers # 002 Herbizarre – 3 kilometers # 003 Florizarre – 3 kilometers # 004 Salameche 2 kilometers 3 kilometers # 005 Reptincel – 3 kilometers # 006 Charizard – 3 kilometers # 007 Shell 2 kilometers 3 kilometers # 008 Carabaffe – 3 kilometers # 009 Tortank – 3 kilometers # 010 Chenipan 2 kilometers 1 kilometer # 011 Chrysacier – 1 kilometer # 012 Papillusion – 1 kilometer # 013 Aspicot 2 kilometers 1 kilometer # 014 Cocoon – 1 kilometer # 015 Dardargnan – 1 kilometer # 016 Roucool 2 kilometers 1 kilometer # 017 Roucoups – 1 kilometer # 018 Roucarnage – 1 kilometer # 019 Rattata 2 kilometers 1 kilometer # 020 Rattatac – 1 kilometer # 021 Piafabec 2 kilometers 1 kilometer # 022 Rapasdepic – 1 kilometer # 023 Abo 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 024 Arbok – 3 kilometers # 025 Pikachu 2 kilometers 1 kilometer # 026 Raichu – 1 kilometer # 027 Sabelette 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 028 Sandblaster – 3 kilometers # 029 Nidoran♀ 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 030 Nidorina – 3 kilometers # 031 Nidoqueen – 3 kilometers # 032 Nidoran♂ 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 033 Nidorino – 3 kilometers # 034 Nesting – 3 kilometers # 035 Melofee 2 kilometers 1 kilometer # 036 Melodelfe – 1 kilometer # 037 Vulpix 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 038 Feunard – 3 kilometers # 039 Rondoudou 2 kilometers 1 kilometer # 040 Grodoudou – 1 kilometer # 041 Nosferapti 2 kilometers 1 kilometer # 042 Nosferalto – 1 kilometer # 043 Mystherbe 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 044 Ortide – 3 kilometers # 045 Rafflesia – 3 kilometers # 046 Paras 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 047 Parasect – 3 kilometers # 048 Mimitoss 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 049 Aeromite – 3 kilometers # 050 Taupiqueur 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 051 Triopikeur – 3 kilometers # 052 Meow 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 053 Persian – 3 kilometers # 054 Psykokwak 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 055 Akwakwak – 3 kilometers # 056 Ferosinge 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 057 Colossinge – 3 kilometers # 058 Caninos 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 059 Arcanin – 3 kilometers # 060 Ptitard 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 061 Tetarte – 3 kilometers # 062 Tartard – 3 kilometers # 063 Abra 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 064 Kadabra – 3 kilometers # 065 Alakazam – 3 kilometers # 066 Machoc 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 067 Machopeur – 3 kilometers # 068 Mackogneur – 3 kilometers # 069 Chetiflor 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 070 Boustiflor – 3 kilometers # 071 Empiflor – 3 kilometers # 072 Tentacool 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 073 Tentacruel – 3 kilometers # 074 Racaillou 2 kilometers 1 kilometer # 075 Gravalanch – 1 kilometer # 076 Grolem – 1 kilometer # 077 Ponyta 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 078 Galopa – 3 kilometers # 079 Ramoloss 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 080 Flagadoss – 3 kilometers # 081 Magneti 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 082 Magneton – 3 kilometers # 083 Canarticho 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 084 Plump 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 085 Dodrio – 3 kilometers # 086 Otaria 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 087 Manatee – 3 kilometers # 088 Tadmorv 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 089 Grotadmorv – 3 kilometers # 090 Kokiyas 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 091 Crustabri – 3 kilometers # 092 Fantominus 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 093 Spectrum – 3 kilometers # 094 Ectoplasma – 3 kilometers # 095 Onix 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 096 Soporifik 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 097 Hypnomad – 3 kilometers # 098 Kraby 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 099 Krabboss – 3 kilometers # 100 Voltorbe 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 101 Electrode – 3 kilometers # 102 Noeunoeuf 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 103 Noadkoko – 3 kilometers # 104 Osled 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 105 Wanderer – 3 kilometers # 106 Kicklee 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 107 Tygnon 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 108 Excelangue 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 109 Smogo 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 110 Smogogo – 3 kilometers # 111 Rhinocorne 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 112 Rhinoferos – 3 kilometers # 113 Lucky one 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 114 Saquedeneu 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 115 Kangourex 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 116 Hypothermic 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 117 Hypocean – 3 kilometers # 118 Poissirene 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 119 Poissoroy – 3 kilometers # 120 Stari 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 121 Staross – 3 kilometers # 122 Mr. Mime 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 123 Insecator 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 124 Lippoutou 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 125 Elektek 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 126 Magmar 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 127 Scarabrute 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 128 Tauros 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 129 Magicarp 2 kilometers 1 kilometer # 130 Leviator – 1 kilometer # 131 Lokhlass 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 132 Metamorph ? ? # 133 Eevee 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 134 Aquali – 5 kilometers # 135 Voltali – 5 kilometers # 136 Pyroli – 5 kilometers # 137 Porygon 5 kilometers 3 kilometers # 138 Amonita 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 139 Amonistar – 5 kilometers # 140 Kabuto 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 141 Kabutops – 5 kilometers # 142 Ptera 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 143 Snore 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 144 Artikodin ? ? # 145 Electhor ? ? # 146 Sulfura ? ? # 147 Minidraco 10 kilometers 5 kilometers # 148 Draco – 5 kilometers # 149 Dracolosse – 5 kilometers # 150 Mewtwo ? ? # 151 Mew ? ?

The Pokémon Go Plus is a device in the form of a bracelet. You can connect it to your Pokémon Go game in the app settings. Once done, all you have to do is equip it and go hunting. The Pokémon Go Plus saves you from having to constantly take out your phone to check if you are near a Pokémon, Pokéstop or arena. If you pass near a Pokémon or a point of interest, the bracelet will vibrate and flash differently depending on the encounter. If you pass near a Pokéstop, the Pokémon Go Plus will flash in blue, and in green if it is a Pokémon. Just press the button on the bracelet to perform the required action. If the operation failed, the bracelet will flash in red, and in multicolor if the action was successful. Vous pouvez avoir un résumé de l’activité du Pokémon Go plus sur le jeu, si vous le gardez en arrière-plan ou si l’application est lancée en même temps. Si par hasard, le Pokémon Go Plus se déconnectait, appuyez sur l’icône dans la Vue Carte pour le reconnecter. Chose importante à savoir, le Pokémon Go Plus fonctionne avec une pile CR2032 qui peut être changée. Il va cependant être compliqué de vous en procurer un en ligne, car le produit n’est plus achetable en ligne sur le site de Nintendo, est indisponible chez Micromania et Fnac, et coûte 79,99€ sur Amazon. Cependant, pas mal de particuliers proposent des prix entre 20€ et 50€.

Pour transférer vos Pokémon sur Switch, vous devrez d’abord lier votre compte Pokémon Go à Pokémon Let’s Go. Commencez par vous rendre au Complexe Go à Parmanie dans votre jeu Pokémon Let’s Go. Une fois à l’intérieur, parlez à l’homme derrière le comptoir au fond à gauche pour initier la démarche. Sur votre téléphone, activez les fonctions GPS et Bluetooth. Retournez sur Pokémon Let’s Go, allez dans les menus et sélectionnez “lier un compte Pokémon Go”. Faites de même sur votre téléphone en sélectionnant “se connecter à la Nintendo Switch” qui se trouve en bas dans les paramètres de l’application. Attendez quelques instants. Si votre téléphone est compatible, vous devriez voir afficher le message “voulez-vous lier le compte à Pokémon Let’s Go ?”. Acceptez, et vos comptes sont désormais liés.

Pour transférer vos Pokémon, sélectionnez l’option Correspondante en parlant au même PNJ au Complexe Go. Faites de même sur votre smartphone en appuyant sur l’icône Switch en haut à droite sur votre page affichant les Pokémon possédés. Choisissez ensuite ceux que vous souhaitez transférer vers la Switch, et faites le transfert. Pour chaque Pokémon que vous enverrez sur Pokémon Let’s Go, vous recevrez une boîte mystère qui vous permettra d’attraper des Meltan sur Pokémon Go pendant 30 minutes. Sur Pokémon Let’s Go, vous pouvez capturer les Pokémon transférés en parlant au PNJ et en accédant au Park.

Les week-ends seront particulièrement chargés. Sur l’ensemble du mois, on retrouve des Pokémon légendaires qui reviendront exceptionnellement, dans une forme chromatique ! Si vous les combattez en compagnie d’un ami, vous obtiendrez un boost d’attaque. Ils sont disponibles à partir de 8h00 (premier jour) et disparaissent à 22h00 (le dernier jour).

Darkrai : 6 mars – 9 mars

Giratina : 13 mars – 16 mars

Cobaltium : 20 mars – 23 mars

Lugia : 27 mars – 30 mars

Obtenir Entei Obscur

En février, les joueurs avaient la possibilité d’obtenir Raikou, en combattant Giovanni. Mars reprend la même formule en rendant Entei (#244, type Feu) accessible en cas de victoire. Cette nouvelle étude se nomme “La menace obscure grandit”.

Oh, non ! Entei a été capturé par Giovanni, le chef de la #TeamGORocket, et il s’est transformé en Pokémon Obscur légendaire ! Nous avons besoin de votre aide pour sauver le Pokémon Volcan, Dresseurs ! Pouvons-nous compter sur vous ? pic.twitter.com/4eL82njWQR — Pokémon GO France (@PokemonGOfr) March 1, 2020

Phases d’études

C’est le Pokémon Grindur (#597) qui est à l’honneur dans les phases d’étude, programmées entre le dimanche 1er mars jusqu’au mercredi 1er avril à 22h00. Ce Pokémon de type Plante et Acier vous offrira notamment un bonus de Poussières Etoiles. Nous vous conseillons d’utiliser des Baies Nanana durant sa capture.

Obtenez des bonus de Poussières Étoiles et rencontrez le Pokémon Graine Épine Grindur en récompense dans les Phases dÉtude ! pic.twitter.com/F6Zpvlu0tZ — Pokémon GO France (@PokemonGOfr) March 1, 2020

Que trouve t-on dans les Raids 5 Etoiles ?

Mewtwo en Armure n’est plus accessible. Pour le remplacer, c’est Fulguris, le pokémon #642 de type Electrique et Vol. Il est boosté par les conditions météo “Venteux” et “Pluvieux”. Le boss du raid a 46.044 PC, et une fois que ce pokémon est capturé, il peut monter jusqu’à 1911 PC au niveau 20. Il possède une forme “Totémique”, qui n’est cependant pas encore disponible dans le jeu. Pour le vaincre, profitez de ses grosses faiblesses, c’est-à-dire les types Roche et Glace.

Fulguris, le Pokémon Foudroyeur, a fait ses débuts fulgurants dans les Raids cinq étoiles ! On raconte que Fulguris survole la région d’Unys en lançant des éclairs avec sa queue, alors guettez ce Pokémon légendaire de type Électrik et Vol ! pic.twitter.com/BJGYYojz6P — Pokémon GO France (@PokemonGOfr) March 2, 2020

Community day sur Abra ?

La recette est la même que d’habitude. A l’instar du mois de février, il ne sera pas question d’un starter. Le 15 mars, le temps de quelques heures, chacun pourra trouver et capturer certains Pokémon beaucoup plus facilement dans Pokémon Go. Le dimanche 15 mars sera l’occasion de faire le plein de bonbons Abra. Si vous le faites évoluer en Kadabra puis en Alakazam, vous obtiendrez une nouvelle Attaque Chargée exclusive, qui est encore inconnue à ce jour.

Le Pokémon numéro 63 du Pokédex pourra aussi être capturé en version shiny (chromatique). L’event augmentera également la durée des Modules Leurres à 3 heures au lieu de 30 minutes. L’effet de l’objet “Poussières Etoile de capture x3” sera largement boosté. Enfin, une nouvelle Etude Spéciale sera proposée. Elle se nomme “Investigating Illusions”, mais on ne sait pas encore si elle sera payante ou non.