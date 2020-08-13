Content Creators: How to Get YouTube to Pay You As Much As $25,000 Per 1 Million Views

YouTube is becoming a breeding ground for talents and aspirants to jumpstart their careers to “famedom” without the process of going outside the comfort of one’s home. The number of YouTube’s so-called “content creators” surges as the streaming platform becomes a self-made business opportunity for influencers to share their videos on.

The content found on YouTube offers a wide variety of topics to choose from, with almost everything being tackled by the famed artists.

Self-start ups often seek ways on how to receive payment for YouTube and what really is the standard for being granted salary.

Explica explains how one of the most popular video streaming platform rewards its content creators or influencers vast sums of money by creating content for the website.

There are many factors as to how different influencers receive varying amounts paid by the Google-owned company. Lots of elements affect the rewards and compensation that makes a video with the same number of views have different sums compared to another.

Recently, Tube Filter discuss that a new marketing company joins YouTube’s Measurement Program (YTMP) in providing data regarding user and content creator’s behavior, video and ad performance, and trending topics. CreatorIQ will help YouTube in determining these factors that revolve around content creation and possibly, monetization.

ALSO READ: Get to Know DrDisRespect and Why His YouTube Debut Hyped the Gaming Community Following Controversial Twitch Ban

This particular measure, famously known as ‘Cost Per Mile’ or ‘CPM,’ is a massive factor that relates to YouTube rewarding content creators with compensation.

YouTube’s Partner Program requires content creators to have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of viewing before it grants payment. It is quite noting that the minimum ad earning should be $118 (or 100 Euros) before receiving compensation.

Moreover, the partner program is accompanied by advertisers that present an essential factor in monetization. These people or ad companies are the interests a content creator should capture secondarily, for them to take an interest in inserting their ads to your videos.

YouTube’s primary means of receiving income is through ad placements by interested companies as regulated by the streaming platform. This will all greatly depend on the creator’s content and language.

This particular CPM focuses on small-scale influencers in the one-thousand range or entry level for monetization.

Content Creator Marina Mogliko receives an average of $2 to $10 for her channels. Advertisers award her $10 on business and personal branding content that is perceived to garner more interest. In comparison, Griffin Milks’ channel receives a high $34 per thousand views on his finance content channel.

Advertisers award YouTubers an average of $2 to $34, measuring a thousand views CPM.

A huge bump in subscribers and views, this CPM measure influencers’ CPM that reaches 100 thousand clicks in their video.

Beauty and Lifestyle Vlogger, Nathalie Barbu, with 282 thousand subscribers share that her videos earn $500 to $1000 per hundred thousand views, while technology videos of Roberto Blake receive $800 to $1500. Finance dominates the content in this range as Ruby Asabor receives $2200 to $2500 per 100,000 views.

In this range, advertisers award YouTubers an average of $500 to $2500, measuring a hundred thousand views.

YouTube influencers who average one million views per video earn the most as this content gathers a massive viewership that advertisers prefer.

Mogliko generates a million views in some of her videos, and she states that YouTube rewards her $10,000. In comparison, Kevin David’s finance channel received $25,000 in a video that received one million views.

One million views grant creators an average of $10000 to $25000 each video.

Buzzpaper categorizes a guideline on how to generate more viewers and subscribers that will help YouTube creators.

The website advises that these are not guarantees to an isntant fruitful career on YouTubing, for it still depends on the creator’s content. The guidelines above will help. However, it is noteworthy that everything still differs in people’s tastes, interests, and a creator’s niche focus.

YouTube monetization is a huge business, and many people are diving right into this as the age of the internet grows and gathers more interest.

ALSO READ: [BEWARE] Phishing in Netflix, YouTube, Other Streaming Platforms Surges Over 600% During Lockdown: Here’s How You Could Be Hacked





This article is owned by Tech Times





Written by Isaiah Alonzo

Cost Per Thousand

Cost Per Hundred Thousand Views

Cost Per 1,000,000 Views