Control dlc not working

Alright, so yesterday I paid $20 for the Control dlc, “Foundation.” The dlc is supposedly accessible in-game, so I continued my otherwise finished game, expecting to find it under the “missions” tab. But it’s not there.

I have tried everything to address the situation. Deactivate/activate/deactivate/activate PS4 as primary ps4? Check. Restore licenses? Check. Reinstall game? Check. I even transferred my installed game from my external hd to the main console memory and uninstall/reinstalled one more time from there. But nothing works. There is no solution to this nonsensical problem, and as far as I can tell, I am the only human being in the entire free world that has come across this issue.

A check of my game in storage insists that the dlc is in fact installed, but my findings in the in-game world contradict this. Moreover, there is no record of the dlc ever downloading at all from the notifications menu. Even though PSN happily reports that the item is purchased from the store. It’s like they’re stating “FU Joe Consumer, we’ve got your money, go piss off now.”

I can’t even reach anyone from inside Sony because of this pandemic. Seems to me, if a tech company expects any future business from me, the least it could do is cultivate an effective database designed to curtail these problems. But no, when I ask the database for a reference to the solution, I am helpfully reminded of entry-level beginner nonsense on how to install dlc.

I guess I know where I’ll be investing my game dollars in the future. And I can tell you, it won’t ever be with another Sony product.

I don’t think Sony made Control…

Sony only had the marketing deal for Control. 505 games published it and Remedy developed it. Neither company are owned by Sony.