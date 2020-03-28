Control Is Ridiculously Cheap On PS4 Right Now, Just In Time For The Foundation DLC

Remedy Entertainment’s Control was one of GameSpot’s favorite games of 2019, and now you can pick up the paranormal action title for its best price yet on PS4. Until March 31, Control is discounted to just $24 on the PlayStation Store, which is more than 50% off. The deal coincides with the release of Control’s first story expansion, The Foundation, on PS4 and PC.

Control revolves around a secret government agency known as the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC). You play as new FBC Director Jesse Faden, who investigates paranormal activities in the agency’s headquarters. Along with having a mysterious, gripping story, Control has a bevy of cool combat mechanics thanks to Jesse’s supernatural abilities.

In GameSpot’s Control review, critic Peter Brown praised the game’s complex story, art style, and varied combat. “It’s not often that a game invades my thoughts the way Control has. I’m at the point where I want to consume every last thing it has to offer. And if I’m honest, it also makes me want to go back and replay Remedy’s past games, too. Sure, it’s a faulty metroidvania in some respects, but there are so many exceptional qualities afoot that Control handily deflects any momentary ire,” Brown wrote.

Though the PS4 version is cheapest on PSN, if you’d rather have a physical edition, both the PS4 and Xbox One versions are discounted to $30 at Best Buy right now. The Foundation DLC, meanwhile, is available for $15, but it’s a timed-exclusive and won’t come to Xbox One until June 25. Alternatively, you can purchase the season pass for $25 to gain access to both The Foundation and the upcoming “AWE” expansion.