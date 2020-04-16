Control your smart home with the Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for $80 today only

Though only released late last year, Amazon’s Echo Show 8 instantly became the best Echo Show of the bunch. Sitting between the Echo Show 5 and the original Echo Show in both size and price, today the decision of which to pick is even easier than usual thanks to a $50 discount on the Echo Show 8 bringing its cost down to just $79.99 at Woot. The low price matches the best we’ve seen for the Echo Show 8 since its release, though the units on sale today at Woot are listed as open-box and come with a 90-day warranty.

Smart screen Amazon Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 is equipped with an 8-inch HD display and Alexa voice assistant which will keep you up to date on the latest news and weather, control smart home devices, watch video, and more. These are open-box units with a 90-day warranty. $79.99 $129.99 $50 off See at Woot

Amazon’s Echo Show line is easily the most versatile of its Echo devices. Rather than just being a smart speaker like the majority of Echo devices, the Echo Show also has a built-in screen that lets you view your photos, movies and shows from services like Prime Video and Hulu, weather forecasts, and more. Best of all, you just simply have to ask Alexa to find what you’re looking for.

These devices can control compatible smart home devices too; ask Alexa to turn off your Philips Hue lights when it’s time to go to bed or turn on your Fire TV right before your favorite show starts. The number in the Echo Show’s name refers to its screen size, so the Echo Show 5 has a 5-inch screen while the Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch screen. The original Echo Show is the largest with a 10.1-inch display.

Sure, you might be able to save a bit by choosing the smaller Echo Show 5 on sale for $69.99, but the improvements made to the new Echo Show 8 are easily worth the extra $10 today. You can learn more about both devices in this Echo Show 8 vs. Echo Show 5 guide and then follow it up by taking a look at the Best Echo Show in 2020 overview. (Spoiler alert: it’s this one).

Be sure to check out the sale at Woot and add this smart device to your home for less while you still can. The sale ends tonight or when sold out. Shipping is free if you use your Amazon Prime account, otherwise it’s $6.

