Controlling an air conditioner could be the least exciting Game Boy game ever created

In addition to a color screen and an option to increase the processor speed, the Game Boy Color included an infrared port, which was mainly used to share data such as high scores or unlockable characters. A hobbyist found a better use for it and turned a talented GBC into a remote control for his air conditioner.

JinGen Lim (the chosen username) was curious about what else the IR transmitter could be used for and discovered a long-forgotten GBC Impossible mission Play with PDA functionality, including a software-based learning remote control that can be used to wirelessly control TVs and other devices long before WiFi or Bluetooth were easily accessible to consumers. Instead of digging out a copy of the game, they decided to start over.

However, creating custom software for Game Boy Color was not as easy or accessible as creating apps for Android or iOS mobile devices today. The only way to get the GBC to run custom code is to put it on a cartridge. Special trolleys that can be loaded with multiple ROMs are available for the GBC, but are expensive, and official GBC game cartridges can only be programmed once at the factory. Bootleg cartridges, however, are not similarly restricted. With a programming card worth £ 30, they can easily be overwritten with custom code.

Excited to be able to control my air conditioner with a GameBoy Color from my own ROM!

(How I built it: https://t.co/K1Rzhx0qbn) pic.twitter.com/wQGq3iMHQC

– JinGen Lim (@jg_lim), April 27, 2020

Infrared remote controls work by simply flashing a series of light pulses (invisible to the human eye) on another device to send instructions or data and to determine the patterns used by its air conditioner remote control to speak to the device. They opened it and soldered a cable to the IR transmitter and captured the electrical signals through his computer. This enabled him to decode the signals for various functions such as power and temperature adjustments.

These basics meant they didn’t have to develop a GBC app that could capture and learn instructions. All they had to do was turn the console’s IR emitter on and off. There were a few additional challenges along the way that they solved by borrowing some unorthodox tricks from Nintendo itself, but eventually he was left with perhaps the most boring Game Boy Color cartridge ever developed. Hopefully he will continue to develop the app and maybe even play the process of temperature adjustment in a room. Imagine you have to delete a line Tetris for every degree of cooler you wanted.

Selected image: JinGen Lim (Twitter)