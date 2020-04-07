Corals, a fascinating and little-known ecosystem

Flowering trees, animal-flower, tree-stone, ” abyssinian coral forests “Says poet José Maria de Heredia … corals never cease to amaze humans. But are there still beautiful marine corals, far from the sight of men? Yes Fortunately.

And the public, even uninitiated in scuba diving, now has access to it through splendid naturalist films. Other reefs, however, in Polynesia or Australia, are struggling not to perish. Global warming, overfishing and pollution are among the major threats. Corals “whiten” due to the expulsion of the algae they harbor.

Coral colonies that form a “superorganism”

Fragile, therefore, corals are one of the most fascinating ecosystems in our biosphere. In particular the “hard corals”, which secrete an external mineral skeleton, of which the reef-building corals are a part, which we are talking about here (1). Indeed, the majority of these animals have the distinction of living in society, being colonial and harboring in their soft body, which is called polyp, tiny algae.

These, thanks to photosynthesis, provide them with some of its nutrients, while the coral shelters them. A sort of “win-win” contract, called symbiosis, which has existed for about 160 million years. And ” a circular economy model “Smiles Denis Allemand, marine biologist and director of the Monaco Scientific Center.

In short, reef corals are a “super-organism” which takes the form of an enormous biomineral construction, ” one of the largest known complex structures created by living organisms “, As Robert Calcagno, director of the Oceanographic Institute-Albert-I Foundation indicateser of Monaco.

These colonies can be very varied, leafy, branched, compact – to the point of resembling a brain – and reach several meters after developing for thousands of years. Like the huge Big Momma reef, located in the Samoa archipelago (Pacific) which, with its 13 m diameter and 7 m high, is between 800 and 1300 years old.

Mostly installed in tropical seas, hard corals can form “sidewalks” like in the Red Sea, coral reefs (Reunion), atolls (Polynesia) or barriers (Australia, New Caledonia) visible by satellite. Corals of different species therefore coexist within these colonies, each species having its own species of algae. It is the variety of pigments contained in algae that generates this colorful set, ranging from white to purple through yellow and green, reminiscent of a floral garden.

Sophisticated physiological adaptations

From a physiological point of view, these animals also have some peculiarities. Being fixed, the polyps, simple bags pierced with a single orifice surrounded by six tentacles, must partly feed by capturing the prey, generally small planktonic animals passing within their reach. For this, their tentacles are equipped with microscopic arrows deploying in less than three milliseconds and which, once the prey harpooned, releases a poisonous toxin – but not very stinging for humans.

Likewise, to reproduce, corals have more than one trick up their sleeve. “Hermaphroditic animals, they can reproduce in two ways: in an asexual mode, by cuttings, a bit like strawberries. A process that allows them to quickly colonize spaces. But also by sexual reproduction, which ensures genetic diversity “Says Denis Allemand. One of the most sought after events by scuba divers is being present when the synchronous spawning of thousands of polyps occurs, emitting millions of gametes into the water.

What divers call “Snow upside down”. “Still poorly understood, although in relation to the lunar cycle, this synchronization allows on the one hand to maximize the chances of encounter between spermatozoa and oocytes, and on the other hand to minimize the chance of predators to devour the eggs living in full water, before they settle on the bottom to develop a new colony “, continues the biologist.

Since corals can live for several decades, biologists have been interested in the reasons for their longevity. Curiously, although exposed to bacteria, viruses and other parasites, corals seem rather insensitive to disease, as if they had a particular immune system since the researchers did not find any antibodies. A hypothesis that we could compare with the fact that corals are not all equal in the face of bleaching. Some seem “tolerant” of both strong sunlight and high water temperature (above 26-27 ° C). Researchers already know that this is not due to a genetic response from the algae they harbor. Research must continue.

A fundamental role in biodiversity

“True habitat-refuges, the corals constitute, even in the middle of immense tropical seas yet poor in food, oases at the origin of an exceptional abundance of life. What has been called the Darwin paradox “, says Robert Calcagno. Bacteria and algae recycling the metabolic waste of corals, phytoplankton, marine worms, sponges, molluscs, crustaceans, fish, sea turtles, sharks … juveniles and adults, all this small world constitutes a heterogeneous ecosystem but regulated like music paper.

“The greater the diversity of coral species, the more complex the reef structure, sums up Denis Allemand. In the tropical seas, hundreds of varieties of coral build the ecosystem that will be populated by tens of thousands of species, from the smallest algae to large vertebrates “, continues the biologist. This is why more and more biologists and ecologists are comparing coral reefs to tropical forests.

Some numbers

If they only represent 0.2% of the world’s ocean surface, coral reefs are home to a third of marine species (fish, molluscs, crustaceans, worms, sponges, plants).

In addition to the Great Barrier Reef, listed as World Heritage by Unesco (2,000 km long, 348,000 km2), the most important reefs are the double barrier of New Caledonia (1600 km long), the Coral Triangle (Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines), and others in the Caribbean and the Red Sea.

France is the only country to have reefs in the Atlantic at the same time (Guadeloupe, Martinique), in the Indian Ocean (La Réunion, Mayotte, Gambier) and in the Pacific (New Caledonia, Polynesia). 10% of the world surface, making it the 4the coral country in the world.