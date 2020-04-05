Corona help: A service hotline to connect people in crisis

“Hello, this is Heidi. Do we want to sieve or duke?” Heidi is a stranger, we have never heard from each other, seen each other or talked to each other. But now we’re sitting here, on Tuesday afternoon, on the phone. 40 minutes. Once from Hamburg to Bavaria and back again. It was not fate that brought us together, but the website wirverbindeneuch.de.

There, people who yearn for contact in social isolation are connected. You only need to provide a few details about yourself on the website: first name, time of availability, email address and, if you want, your own number. The founder of the site, Fabio Porta, then establishes contacts with people with the same availability window. “I hope that as many people as possible exchange ideas. That they dare and are not afraid to be called or called. That way you can make your time more enjoyable, especially when you are lonely. When you run the risk to slide into a downward spiral, you can find someone to share your worries with. ”

Other hotlines, such as telephone counseling, are often overloaded

Porta got the idea for wirverbindeneuch.de while shopping. “I know a lot of sites for shopping or neighborhood help. On the same day, I read in an article that the hotlines of telephone worries are overworked because so many people who are scared or alone are calling there,” he says. “I thought: If the mutual support for shopping works, why not for the phone? I started the website immediately – based on my gut feeling, it was spontaneous.” The Munich volunteers are now supporting the project, for example.

Porta works as an editor, lives in Bavaria and is looking for a job. He had promising offers. However, as with many other companies, no new employees are currently being hired. “That makes my situation difficult at the moment, but I keep calm. These circumstances have nothing to do with me personally, it is a general exceptional situation. I would advise everyone not to panic. Panic and fear are the last things in helps this situation, “says Porta.

“The ultimate goal is that it helps now, in the crisis”

His professional experience was useful for the implementation of his idea. Porta knows a lot about websites, content and the writing of texts. “It was relatively easy for me.” He built Wirverbindeneuch.de alone. The contact with friends and his family is Porta’s anchor. “I make a lot of video calls to pass the time. I have two little nieces with whom I play games about Facetime,” he says. He wants to enable others to do that too. “The ultimate goal is that it helps now, in the crisis.”

“I want as many people as possible to recognize that they can help others. You can feel it in society in particular that so many people are able to help and show solidarity. There is something good in everyone. The ability to Letting this good out proves a lot at the moment. It is sometimes lost in everyday life. Now everyone has the chance to reawaken the good within themselves. ” Everyone can join at wirverbindeneuch.de. Porta offers to use Skype instead of the telephone, for example. This means that people who live abroad can also make calls free of charge.

“Age, surname and gender are not important in times of crisis”

Porta can imagine continuing to operate the website later when the crisis is over. Because even without a corona crisis, many people feel lonely.

Anyone who suspects that older people are more likely to register at wirverbindeneuch.de is probably wrong. The form on the website collects hardly any data. Porta has deliberately omitted the information on gender and age. “Age, last name and gender are not important in times of crisis. Social exchange is paramount, the website is aimed at everyone.”

That is also the exciting thing about the concept: the less information you have about your counterpart beforehand, the more impartial you are.

