Corona Virus Panic/Discussion Thread

@Ralizah I was looking at some numbers, globally there’s been about 380k people confirmed with the virus, 101k have recovered and 16k have died.

So let’s say just 3% of the US’s 327 million people get the virus, that’s about 10.9 million people sick, about 30 times the total confirmed cases to date, it would imply around 480k people could die.

That’s if the virus only infects 3% of the US population. Let’s imagine if the virus hits just 1% of the global population of 7.7 billion: that’s 77 million people. More than 7 times the above example of 3% of the US population. If 77 million people got sick, that would lead to potentially over 3.5 million dead.

Then we have to consider other factors. Most hard hit countries right now have been financially comparably well to do nations. I don’t think anyone would argue that America, South Korea, China, most of Europe and and the like are ill equipped in general. If the virus spreads to Africa or India or parts of South America or Southeast Asia where countries have a lot less developed infrastructure and resources – the death rate could potentially be much higher.

I’ve seen some people suggesting that this virus is going to burn through nearly the entire population that even China which seems to have beaten back the tide, could easily see another outbreak…

If that happens I dread to think of what the future could hold. We could be looking at numbers of dead not seen since the world wars.