Coronavirus: 5G, vaccines… when Juliette Binoche takes over conspiracy theories on Instagram

Celebrities are not immune to the anxiety of the virus. Nor to conspiracy theories. On Wednesday, actress Juliette Binoche demonstrated this by relaying on Instagram a commentary on the Covid-19 crisis which aroused the fury and misunderstanding of many of her fans.

On the social network, the 56-year-old actress, followed by 308,000 people, shared a video of a man claiming to be a doctor and expressing his fears about the breach of medical confidentiality by Covid’s monitoring brigades -19 implemented from May 11. Concerns shared by the Academy of Medicine.

It is in the comments of this publication that the actress goes further in her reflection. In response to a subscriber, who asked her why the government set up these brigades, she replied: “These are operations organized by international financial groups (mainly American), for a long time. They handle (without being paranoid!): The vaccines they prepare are part of it. Putting a subcutaneous chip for everyone: it’s NO. NO to Bill Gates’ operations, NO to 5G, ”says Juliette Binoche.

A comment that mixes several conspiracy theories that persist on social networks since the start of the health crisis. The first, targeting Bill Gates and the Americans, accuses the billionaire of devising a “microchipped” vaccine that can track population movements.

Popular theories in antivaccines

A theory mixing two pieces of information: the Gates Foundation funds many research programs on vaccines. Apart from this research, she is working on the development of patches equipped with micro-needles which makes it possible to know who has been vaccinated in a country lacking an efficient health system, explains France Info. These patches therefore do not track the population.

The other conspiracy theory shared by the actress concerns 5G. This mobile technology, faster than the 4G internet currently present in France, is suspected by many commentators to promote the circulation of the new coronavirus, summarizes Ouest-France. Information denied by the WHO, which assures that the technology has no effect on health.

At the origin of the theory, a cantor of anti-vaccine activists, Thomas Cowan, doctor adept of the esoteric current, who also claims that the Spanish flu of the beginning of the XXth century was favored by the development of radio waves. There is so much fear that radio masts were set on fire in the Netherlands, Belgium and the United Kingdom in April. Promotions

Angry fans

This comment did not go unnoticed by fans of Juliette Binoche. Since Wednesday, many have asked him to be vigilant. “But no, not you !!! How can you indulge in these plot mistakes? “, Indignant Annie, in response to the actress.

“You are a beautiful person, a superb committed actress and it is necessary, nevertheless, to step back on operations of conspiratorial disinformation is necessary and it is one. The vaccine remains the only solution and, rest assured, there will be no mass manipulation or nano-chip ”, answers Thierry, a little below. Meanwhile, the actress shared excerpts from the rostrum launched by Nicolas Hulot for “not to return to normal” at the end of the crisis.