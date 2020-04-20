Coronavirus delaying many anime series, including One Piece and My Hero Academia

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the entertainment industry, with movies either being delayed or pulled indefinitely, theatrical releases being released on VOD early, and movie theaters closing down. The anime industry is also seeing significant changes, as new episodes of running series, SimulDubs, and movies are delayed.

The latest series to be hit with suspensions are One Piece and Digimon Adventure:, as announced by Toei Animation: “Due to the state of emergency in Japan caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have carefully considered the safety measures for the spread and have decided to suspend the simulcast and Japanese broadcasting of both One Piece and our new series Digimon Adventure:.” The One Piece official Twitter account revealed that old episodes of the series would be re-airing beginning April 26.

新型コロナウイルス感染拡大に最大限の配慮をするべく、当面の間、「ワンピース」の新作の放送を休止することに致しました。

4月26日（日）より当面の間「ワンピース」（ワノ国編・892話〜）を再放送いたします。

「ワンピース」の放送再開（930話〜）は決まり次第お知らせさせていただきます。

Other suspended and delayed series include the new Pokémon anime (which includes new Pokémon from Sword and Shield), A Certain Scientific Railgun T, Infinite Dendogram, A3! Season Spring & Summer, Healin’ Good PreCure, Asteroid in Love, The Misfit Of Demon King Academy, and the second seasons of Re:Zero and Tsukiuta. The Animation.

The movies Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel III. spring song, PreCure Miracle Leap: A Wonderful Day With Everyone, Doraemon: Nobita’s New Dinosaur, were also delayed, along with the Violet Evergarden movie.

Funimation has also announced that English dubbing of series will be delayed, as workers complete the process from home. And the company released a breakdown of shows that would be impacted:

