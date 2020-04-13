Coronavirus: Deserted Easter, Boris Johnson leaves hospital

Confined as half of humanity, hundreds of millions of Christians celebrated Easter Sunday in unprecedented conditions, the coronavirus pandemic sparing no one, not even the powerful like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who escaped by his own admission, and left the hospital.

“Everything could have changed”: these are the first words of Boris Johnson in a video published by his services, after his discharge from the hospital where he stayed for a week, including three days in intensive care.

Johnson, 55, said the British public health service, the NHS, “saved his life”, as the epidemic has now killed more than 10,000 people in the UK.

Covid-19 disease has claimed more than 112,500 lives to date worldwide since its onset in December in China, a figure that has doubled in just over a week. The United States is now the most affected country, with 550,000 cases recorded, the milestone of 20,000 dead crossed Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In Europe, the pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people, including 80% in Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom, according to an assessment made Sunday morning by AFP from official sources.

Italy however announced Sunday evening its weakest balance in more than three weeks, with 431 deaths in the last 24 hours (nearly 20,000 dead in total). Since March 19, the daily figure was systematically above 500 dead.

In a world “oppressed by the pandemic, which is putting our great human family to the test”, Pope Francis called for “the contagion of hope”, during his traditional blessing “Urbi and Orbi” pronounced this year , virus obliges, inside an empty Saint-Pierre basilica.

“Forget selfishness”

In Mondovision, but surrounded by a dozen servants and prelates, the spiritual leader of 1.3 billion Catholics, out of 2.4 billion Christians, asked Europe to find “a concrete spirit of solidarity”, to “have recourse” to innovative solutions “and to forget” selfishness “.

Deserted churches, ceremonies without worshipers, religious services on screen … Easter Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection of Christ according to Christian tradition, took place in unprecedented conditions, with mind-blowing images of famous monuments and large depopulated squares all over the planet.

In Jerusalem, for the first time in more than a century, the Holy Sepulcher, where Christ was buried according to this tradition, was closed to the public throughout the weekend.

In Portugal, it was in a small white convertible, a statuette of the Virgin of Fatima placed on the roof of the opening car, that a priest walked the streets of his parish near Lisbon to bless the believers. “Although the temple is closed, the Church remains alive,” he said.

In London, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the Anglicans, celebrated Easter with a video recorded in his kitchen.

Unpublished oil deal

Meanwhile, the major oil-producing countries agreed on Sunday evening to “the biggest drop in production in history”, nearly 10 million barrels less per day, in the hope of driving up prices for oil.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus, which has penalized demand in recent weeks, at a time when the supply of crude was already strongly in surplus, had surprised Ryad and Moscow, who have been waging a price war since the beginning of March.

This is a “very good deal for everyone!”, Tweeted US President Donald Trump. It “will save hundreds of thousands of jobs in the energy sector in the United States”.

His country has become a new front line of the epidemic, with New York in the midst of the turmoil, which does not stop counting its deaths – 8,638 Sunday for this single state.

With a total of 75,011 dead (for 909,673 cases), Europe remains the continent hardest hit by the pandemic. Behind Italy, Spain has 16,972 deaths, with a daily death toll of 619 on Sunday, rising again after three consecutive days of decline.

France notes “a very slight drop” in the number of intensive care patients for the fourth consecutive day, as well as the number of people who have died in the last 24 hours in hospital, with 310 dead (compared to 345 the day before) for a total of 14,393 dead.

Panic in Turkey

The timid downward trend in hospital pressure in several countries, however, shows that confinement is starting to pay off.

However, contacts of the elderly with their environment in Europe will have to remain limited at least until the end of the year due to the pandemic, warned the President of the European Commission, Ursula van der Leyen. In France, President Emmanuel Macron, who must address the French on Monday evening, plans to extend the confinement at least until May 10.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused on Sunday to resign his powerful interior minister, Süleyman Soylu. The latter is criticized on all sides for taking short of millions of Turks Friday evening, announcing the entry into force two hours later of a ban on going out for the weekend in the 30 largest cities in the country.

This announcement at the last moment caused the rush of thousands of Turks panicked in the shops to make provisions there, in defiance of the rules of social distancing.

Copy 500 times “I’m sorry”

China, where the epidemic is globally contained, announced Sunday 97 new “imported cases” of contamination, mainly the fact of Chinese returning home from abroad, a level never reached since the beginning of March and the publication of this count.

Everywhere, confinement weighs on confined humans, and some violate the ban on going out.

In India, the police distinguished themselves by forcing ten foreign tourists who had gone out into the streets of Rishikesh, a city at the foot of the Himalayas, to write 500 times “I’m sorry” to punish them.

04/13/2020 01:34:20 –

Rome (AFP) –

© 2020 AFP