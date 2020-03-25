Coronavirus: ENTs recommend including loss of smell and taste and sore throat as suspected symptoms

The Spanish Society of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (SEORL-CCC) recommends including the recent appearance of alterations in smell and taste (anosmia, hyposmia, ageusia or dysgeusia) and pharyngeal pain (also odynophagia), without any other apparent cause, as a suspicious symptom of infection with the new coronavirus, causing the COVID-19 disease. Along the same lines, it urges to take the isolation measures and carry out the diagnostic tests that are deemed appropriate, to avoid the spread of the virus by patients with few symptoms.

From the SEORL-CCC Delegate Commission, it is recalled that patients with COVID-19 may have otorhinolaryngological symptoms, both at the beginning of the disease and during the course of it, and may even appear as an initial symptom. Thus, pharyngeal pain has been published as the most frequent of them, being present between 5 and 17% of patients. Nasal congestion and runny nose have also been described in 5% of cases. “Otorhinolaryngologists are not directly involved in the management of this disease, except to facilitate its treatment by tracheostomy. However, the latest data allows us to verify that patients with COVID-19 have symptoms related to our specialty, “they affirm from the Delegate Commission of the SEORL-CCC.

In addition, pharyngeal pain has been alerted in recent days to the appearance of alterations in smell and taste (anosmia and ageusia), of different severity, in a high percentage of patients with COVID-19. “This information starts from the collection of specific cases and individual observations of specialists in various countries (Iran, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, France) in addition to ours, which have not been published so far,” the Group indicates. Working in COVID-19 of the SEORL-CCC. For this reason, aspects such as its real incidence (the data provided vary between 5% and 60%), its prognostic significance, its clinical presentation (isolated or with other symptoms), the possibility of relating to another intercurrent process have not yet been established. or the moment of its appearance (previous to other symptoms or not).

In the review of studies carried out by SEORL-CCC, they have found that there is evidence of the affinity of the SARS CoV-2 virus for nerve cells. In a previous study, human coronaviruses were identified in the nasal secretions of one of the 24 anosmia patients studied. There is also evidence of the virus mutation and the change in its clinical manifestations, infectivity and aggressiveness, which could mean changes in infected European patients compared to those studied in Wuhan.

As stated by the Delegate Commission of the SEORL-CCC, “in a short time we have gone from a group of patients to developing pneumonia of unknown origin to the declaration of a pandemic and a state of health alarm. Due to the speed, it is difficult to obtain rigorous clinical information that helps in the prevention and treatment of the disease, but it also requires us, as health professionals, to take measures that reduce or prevent the spread of the disease, with the possible evidence under these circumstances”. .